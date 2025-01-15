Jack Hoffman, the young Nebraska football fan who ran for a touchdown during the 2013 Cornhuskers' spring game and became a catalyst for pediatric brain cancer fundraising, died Wednesday after a 14-year battle with cancer, according to the Team Jack Foundation. He was 19.

Hoffman was diagnosed with a cancerous glioma when he was 5. Doctors told the family that most of his golf ball-size tumor could not be removed. But his father, Andy Hoffman, did exhaustive research and found a doctor in Boston who extracted more than 90% of the tumor.

Jack's favorite player was Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead, and before the surgery, Andy reached out to Nebraska hoping his son could meet him. Burkhead had lunch with Hoffman and raced him on the field, and the family forged an enduring friendship with the former NFL back.

In late 2011, when the Cornhuskers trailed Ohio State by three touchdowns, Burkhead fired up some of his teammates by mentioning the inspirational boy he'd just met. "Hey, Jack wouldn't give up," he told them, "so why should we?" Nebraska rallied, and Burkhead scored the game-winning touchdown.

A year and a half later, in April 2013, Nebraska's coaches decided to put Jack in a spring game. Wearing an ill-fitting helmet that bounced as he ran, Jack, who was then 7, ran for a 69-yard touchdown as 60,000 fans roared. Video of the play garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Hoffman went to Washington to meet President Barack Obama and won an ESPY award for the best moment in sports. Known simply as "The Run," the moment helped Hoffman's dad launch the Team Jack Foundation. The venture, started in tiny Atkinson, Nebraska -- population 1,245 -- has raised more than $14 million to aid pediatric brain cancer research.

In 2020, Andy Hoffman was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer. He died less than a year later. In ESPN interviews with the family in September 2020, Bri Hoffman, Jack's mom, said their hope for Jack was to keep the tumor at bay as long as they could.

"For kids and tumors," she said, "what [doctors] told us is if you can keep it from growing until they reach like their 20s, a lot of times they just go away."

With the help of clinical trials, and despite the seizures that could come at any time, Jack Hoffman was able to do things that seemed unimaginable in 2011. He went to homecoming and was a lineman for his high school football team in Atkinson. He went tubing, boating and fishing and played tug-of-war with his dog, Roxy. He cheered on his Nebraska Cornhuskers.

But brain scans in 2023 revealed tumor progression and he underwent a tumor resection surgery in summer 2024. Pathology results eventually revealed that his tumor had advanced to a high-grade glioma, "which is extremely rare," according to the Team Jack website.

After receiving 30 radiation treatments, Hoffman began his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the pre-law program this past fall. He wanted to be a lawyer, like his dad.

Jack Hoffman's touchdown run in the 2013 Nebraska spring game immediately became a viral sensation, as the 7-year-old battling brain cancer became a national inspiration. Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Media Relations

In a statement Wednesday, the university called Hoffman "a valued member of our Loper community" and noted he earned a spot on the dean's list this past semester.

"Jack was widely admired across Nebraska and beyond for his courageous spirit and dedication to raising awareness about childhood cancer through the Team Jack Foundation," the school's statement read. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jack's family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. His connection to the UNK community was meaningful, and his impact will not be forgotten. We are grateful for the time he shared with us."

In a CaringBridge post from December, Bri Hoffman said that it was "heartbreaking" to email Jack's professors to let them know he couldn't take his finals because he was too sick.

"He has worked very hard this semester," she wrote.

In an interview with ESPN in 2020, Hoffman said he had no idea "The Run" would be such a big deal. He thought it was just going to be in front of a few people and was scared when he realized it wasn't. But he changed into an oversize pair of old football pants, and his dad took him out onto the field. Hoffman wasn't sure where the touchdown line was, so Andy told him to keep going until he hit the fence.

Hoffman held on to that advice when he dealt with unknowns.

"If you don't know it," he said, "just run until you hit the fence."