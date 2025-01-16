Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr., a standout pass rusher during the past two seasons, has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Pearce, who had one year of eligibility left, announced his decision on social media Wednesday. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Pearce as the No. 23 prospect for the draft and had the Tennessee player in the top five earlier in the season.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Pearce led Tennessee in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (13) and quarterback hurries (10), while adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He helped Tennessee finish No. 7 nationally in scoring defense and eighth in tackles for loss, as the Vols reached the College Football Playoff for the first time before falling at Ohio State.

Pearce earned first-team All-SEC honors and was a semifinalist for the Bednarik, Lombardi and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023, when he had 10 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hurries, an interception return for a touchdown and two forced fumbles.

Kiper projects Pearce as the No. 3 outside linebacker prospect for the draft, behind Penn State's Abdul Carter and Georgia's Mykel Williams. Pearce finishes his Tennessee career with 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.