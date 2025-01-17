Lane Kiffin commends Ole Miss on its ability to perform strongly against tough competition and Jaxson Dart for leading strategically against Duke. (1:08)

Ole Miss edge rusher Suntarine Perkins, who tied for the team lead in sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (14), underwent labrum surgery following the end of the season and could be out for spring practice, sources told ESPN.

How quickly Perkins recovers will dictate the timetable on his return, but Ole Miss officials are confident he will be back in time for the start of the 2025 season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Perkins had a breakout sophomore season and was a key part of one of the best defenses in school history. Perkins led all SEC players with nine sacks in eight league games.

The Rebels have won at least 10 games in three of the past four seasons, but are losing 10 of their top 12 tacklers from a defense that gave up just 20 touchdowns in 13 games in 2024, which led the country. Ole Miss finished second nationally in rushing defense (80.5 yards per game) and led the country in sacks per game (four), finishing with a school-record 52. So getting back a healthy Perkins will be critical for the Rebels in 2025.

