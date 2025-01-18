Ohio State-Notre Dame betting guide: Picks for CFP National Championship

Open Extended Reactions

In a clash of college football titans, the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-1) will face off in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It is a matchup of two of the most storied programs in college football history, each seeking to add another chapter to their legacies.

The game opened with Ohio State as a 9.5-point favorite, but action has seen the spread drop to -8. For Ohio State backers, this presents an opportunity to get a more favorable number. If the line stabilizes at -8, it might suggest a balanced market. But if it ticks back up toward -9, it indicates renewed confidence in the Buckeyes' dominance. If the line continues to move toward Notre Dame (say, to +7.5 or +7), it signals even stronger market confidence in the team's ability to compete or potentially pull off an outright upset.

Line movement tells a story: Bettors are seeing a tighter contest than originally expected. In a game as monumental as the national championship, focus on picking the outright winner and let the spread guide how you manage your bets from there.

Here's a breakdown of Ohio State and Notre Dame, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each team, along with insights on the side, total, props, and a final prediction.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. All times Eastern. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Jump to a section:

Breaking down the game| Spread/total | Player props | Live betting tips

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Ohio State Buckeyes (-8, 45.5) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Monday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Notre Dame 12-3, 4-1 vs. AP Top 25 teams; Ohio State 11-2, 3-1 vs. AP Top 25 teams

Opening Line: Ohio State -9.5, O/U 46.5

Money line: Ohio State (-380); Notre Dame (+290)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 1.9 points (55.3% chance to win)