Just because the Super Bowl is nine days away doesn't mean you should forget about everything else that's going on in the NFL.

Free agency is right around the corner -- the new league year begins March 12 -- and that means teams and players are already confronting some big-money decisions that will shape this offseason. Whether it's free agent deals like the one Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles last year or huge contract extensions like we saw for Justin Jefferson in June, teams are planning their offseasons around major contract spends.

So, we consulted with a half-dozen executives and cap experts around the league and tried to predict what some of these contracts will look like when they do come in. We picked five pending free agents and five players who are still under contract but are due for extensions. Here's our best crack at projecting terms for 10 new deals.

Five top free agents