Carlo Ancelotti has backed Vinícius Júnior after the Real Madrid forward's two-game ban following his sending off against Valencia last week.

The Brazil international was shown a red card for striking goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the 79th minute of Friday's game at Mestalla, with Madrid trailing 1-0, although the LaLiga champions fought back to win 2-1 in added time.

Vinícius was handed a two-match ban this week by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee.

He avoided a more serious suspension of up to four games because his actions were deemed not to be "an aggression."

The sanction will be served in the league rather than this week's Spanish Supercopa -- with Madrid facing Mallorca in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday -- because the offence was not judged to be serious.

"We're very happy with him," Ancelotti said in a pre-match news conference in Jeddah on Wednesday when asked about Vinícius' on-field behaviour.

Vinícius Júnior was sent off for striking the Valencia goalkeeper. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"When people talk about Vini provoking [opponents], they're deflecting the focus from the insults he receives. We all hear what happens on the pitch. It's difficult for Vinícius. The ban isn't correct ... We're delighted with Vinicius in every way."

Vinícius won FIFA's The Best award for the world's best men's player last month, and finished second in the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or, after helping Madrid win a LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

He has also often clashed with opponents, although he has only been red carded twice as a Real Madrid player, both times against Valencia -- the first coming in May 2023, after he was subjected to racist abuse by a group of fans in the crowd.

The winners of the semifinal between Madrid and Mallorca will play either Barcelona or Athletic Club in Sunday's Supercopa final.

Madrid have been linked with a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold in this January transfer window, with Liverpool rejecting an approach for the full-back.

"He isn't a Real Madrid player," captain Lucas Vázquez, who is filling in at right-back -- said when asked about the England international. "I can't answer that. We're focused on tomorrow's game."