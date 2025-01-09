Open Extended Reactions

January isn't only reserved for the NFL playoffs. It's coach interview season, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz around the six coaching vacancies. They've been making calls around the league to get the newest information on what's happening with the recent openings for the Patriots, Jaguars and Raiders, along with the previous openings with the Jets, Saints and Bears. And they also gathered info on some of the newly available general manager and coordinator positions around the NFL.

Will the Patriots and Raiders go after the same candidate? Just how desirable is the Jacksonville job? Where are the Jets, Saints and Bears at after playing big chunks of their 2024 campaigns with interim coaches? And what is going on with the open Jets and Titans general manager positions?

We'll hit on all that and more, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporter notebooks with everything they've heard on the hiring front.

Where will the Patriots turn after Jerod Mayo lasted one season as their coach?