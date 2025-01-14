How to watch Copa del Rey round of 16: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Copa del Rey is Spain's annual cup competition contested by as many as 126 clubs, including top teams in LaLiga. The winner earns one of the most prestigious and coveted trophies in soccer and a spot in the UEFA Europa League and the Spanish Supercopa.

The Copa del Rey 2024-25 round of 16 kicks off Tuesday exclusively on ESPN+, with powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona looking to add to their trophy cases and defending Copa del Rey champion Athletic Club seeking back-to-back titles.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 competition:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

What is the Copa Del Rey round of 16 schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

Ourense CF vs. Valencia: 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday

Pontevedra vs. Getafe: 1:20 p.m. on ESPN+

Almería vs. Leganés: 1:20 p.m. on ESPN+

Barcelona vs. Real Betis: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Elche vs. Atlético Madrid: 3:20 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday

Athletic Club vs. Osasuna: 1:20 p.m. on ESPN+

Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano: 1:20 p.m. on ESPN+

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: 3 p.m. on ESPN+

