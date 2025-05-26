Who has won the most Golden Boots? European winners list

The European Golden Boot, or the European Golden Shoe, is presented annually to the leading goal scorer in league matches across the top divisions of European soccer. First awarded in 1968, the prestigious honor is judged on a points-based system. Players from the top five leagues in Europe -- the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 -- have their goal tally multiplied by two, while leagues with lower coefficients are multiplied by 1.5 and then one lower down.
Who has won the most European Golden Boot awards?
Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Boot a record six times (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). The next closest is Cristiano Ronaldo with four (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15).
All-time European Golden Boot winners:
2024-25: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - 31 goals
2023-24: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 36 goals
2022-23: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 36 goals
2021-22: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 35 goals
2020-21: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich ) - 41 goals
2019-20: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 36 goals
2018-19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 36 goals
2017-18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 34 goals
2016-17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 37 goals
2015-16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona) - 40 goals
2014-15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 48 goals
2013-14: Luis Suárez (Liverpool) - 31 goals; Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 31 goals
2012-13: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 46 goals
2011-12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 50 goals
2010-11: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 40 goals
2009-10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 34 goals
2008-09: Diego Forlán (Atlético Madrid) - 32 goals
2007-08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 31 goals
2006-07: Francesco Totti (Roma) - 26 goals
2005-06: Luca Toni (Fiorentina) - 31 goals
2004-05: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 25; Diego Forlán (Villarreal) - 25 goals
2003-04: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 30 goals
2002-03: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña) - 29 goals
2001-02: Mário Jardel (Sporting CP) - 42 goals
2000-01: Henrik Larsson (Celtic) - 35 goals
1999-2000: Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) - 30 goals
1998-99: Mário Jardel (Porto) - 36 goals
1997-98: Nikos Machlas (Vitesse) - 34 goals
1996-97: Ronaldo (Barcelona) - 34 goals
1995-96: Zviad Endeladze (Margveti) - 40 goals
1994-95: Arsen Avetisyan (Homenetmen) - 39 goals
1993-94: David Taylor (Porthmadog) - 43 goals
1992-93: Ally McCoist (Rangers) - 34 goals
1991-92: Ally McCoist (Rangers) - 34 goals
1990-91: Darko Pančev (Red Star Belgrade) - 34 goals
1989-90: Hugo Sánchez (Real Madrid) - 38 goals; Hristo Stoichkov (CSKA Sofia) - 38 goals
1988-89: Dorin Mateuț (Dinamo București) - 43 goals
1987-88: Tanju Çolak (Galatasaray) - 39 goals
1986-87: Toni Polster (Austria Wien) - 39 goals
1985-86: Marco van Basten (Ajax) - 37 goals
1984-85: Fernando Gomes (Porto) - 39 goals
1983-84: Ian Rush (Liverpool) - 32 goals
1982-83: Fernando Gomes (Porto) - 36 goals
1981-82: Wim Kieft (Ajax) - 32 goals
1980-81: Georgi Slavkov (Botev Plovdiv) - 31 goals
1979-80: Erwin Vandenbergh (Lierse) - 39 goals
1978-79: Kees Kist (AZ) - 34 goals
1977-78: Hans Krankl (Rapid Wien) - 41 goals
1976-77: Dudu Georgescu (Dinamo București) - 47 goals
1975-76: Sotiris Kaiafas (Omonia Nicosia) - 39 goals
1974-75: Dudu Georgescu (Dinamo București) - 33 goals
1973-74: Héctor Yazalde (Sporting CP) - 46 goals
1972-73: Eusébio (Benfica) - 40 goals
1971-72: Gerd Müller (Bayern Munich) - 40 goals
1970-71: Josip Skoblar (Marseille) - 44 goals
1969-70: Gerd Müller (Bayern Munich) - 38 goals
1968-69: Petar Zhekov (CSKA Sofia) - 36 goals
1967-68: Eusébio (Benfica) - 42 goals
