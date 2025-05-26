Who has won the most Golden Boots? European winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The European Golden Boot, or the European Golden Shoe, is presented annually to the leading goal scorer in league matches across the top divisions of European soccer. First awarded in 1968, the prestigious honor is judged on a points-based system. Players from the top five leagues in Europe -- the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 -- have their goal tally multiplied by two, while leagues with lower coefficients are multiplied by 1.5 and then one lower down.

Who has won the most European Golden Boot awards?

Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Boot a record six times (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). The next closest is Cristiano Ronaldo with four (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15).

All-time European Golden Boot winners:

2024-25: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - 31 goals

2023-24: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 36 goals

2022-23: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 36 goals

2021-22: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 35 goals

2020-21: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich ) - 41 goals

2019-20: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 36 goals

2018-19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 36 goals

2017-18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 34 goals

2016-17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 37 goals

2015-16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona) - 40 goals

2014-15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 48 goals

2013-14: Luis Suárez (Liverpool) - 31 goals; Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 31 goals

2012-13: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 46 goals

2011-12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 50 goals

2010-11: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 40 goals

2009-10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 34 goals

2008-09: Diego Forlán (Atlético Madrid) - 32 goals

2007-08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 31 goals

2006-07: Francesco Totti (Roma) - 26 goals

2005-06: Luca Toni (Fiorentina) - 31 goals

2004-05: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 25; Diego Forlán (Villarreal) - 25 goals

2003-04: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 30 goals

2002-03: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña) - 29 goals

2001-02: Mário Jardel (Sporting CP) - 42 goals

2000-01: Henrik Larsson (Celtic) - 35 goals

1999-2000: Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) - 30 goals

1998-99: Mário Jardel (Porto) - 36 goals

1997-98: Nikos Machlas (Vitesse) - 34 goals

1996-97: Ronaldo (Barcelona) - 34 goals

1995-96: Zviad Endeladze (Margveti) - 40 goals

1994-95: Arsen Avetisyan (Homenetmen) - 39 goals

1993-94: David Taylor (Porthmadog) - 43 goals

1992-93: Ally McCoist (Rangers) - 34 goals

1991-92: Ally McCoist (Rangers) - 34 goals

1990-91: Darko Pančev (Red Star Belgrade) - 34 goals

1989-90: Hugo Sánchez (Real Madrid) - 38 goals; Hristo Stoichkov (CSKA Sofia) - 38 goals

1988-89: Dorin Mateuț (Dinamo București) - 43 goals

1987-88: Tanju Çolak (Galatasaray) - 39 goals

1986-87: Toni Polster (Austria Wien) - 39 goals

1985-86: Marco van Basten (Ajax) - 37 goals

1984-85: Fernando Gomes (Porto) - 39 goals

1983-84: Ian Rush (Liverpool) - 32 goals

1982-83: Fernando Gomes (Porto) - 36 goals

1981-82: Wim Kieft (Ajax) - 32 goals

1980-81: Georgi Slavkov (Botev Plovdiv) - 31 goals

1979-80: Erwin Vandenbergh (Lierse) - 39 goals

1978-79: Kees Kist (AZ) - 34 goals

1977-78: Hans Krankl (Rapid Wien) - 41 goals

1976-77: Dudu Georgescu (Dinamo București) - 47 goals

1975-76: Sotiris Kaiafas (Omonia Nicosia) - 39 goals

1974-75: Dudu Georgescu (Dinamo București) - 33 goals

1973-74: Héctor Yazalde (Sporting CP) - 46 goals

1972-73: Eusébio (Benfica) - 40 goals

1971-72: Gerd Müller (Bayern Munich) - 40 goals

1970-71: Josip Skoblar (Marseille) - 44 goals

1969-70: Gerd Müller (Bayern Munich) - 38 goals

1968-69: Petar Zhekov (CSKA Sofia) - 36 goals

1967-68: Eusébio (Benfica) - 42 goals

