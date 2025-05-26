        <
        >

          Who has won the most Golden Boots? European winners list

          Lionel Messi poses with his European Golden Shoe awards in 2018. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 26, 2025, 07:49 PM

          The European Golden Boot, or the European Golden Shoe, is presented annually to the leading goal scorer in league matches across the top divisions of European soccer. First awarded in 1968, the prestigious honor is judged on a points-based system. Players from the top five leagues in Europe -- the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 -- have their goal tally multiplied by two, while leagues with lower coefficients are multiplied by 1.5 and then one lower down.

          Who has won the most European Golden Boot awards?

          Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Boot a record six times (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). The next closest is Cristiano Ronaldo with four (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15).

          All-time European Golden Boot winners:

          2024-25: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - 31 goals

          2023-24: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 36 goals

          2022-23: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 36 goals

          2021-22: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 35 goals

          2020-21: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich ) - 41 goals

          2019-20: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 36 goals

          2018-19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 36 goals

          2017-18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 34 goals

          2016-17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 37 goals

          2015-16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona) - 40 goals

          2014-15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 48 goals

          2013-14: Luis Suárez (Liverpool) - 31 goals; Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 31 goals

          2012-13: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 46 goals

          2011-12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 50 goals

          2010-11: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 40 goals

          2009-10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 34 goals

          2008-09: Diego Forlán (Atlético Madrid) - 32 goals

          2007-08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 31 goals

          2006-07: Francesco Totti (Roma) - 26 goals

          2005-06: Luca Toni (Fiorentina) - 31 goals

          2004-05: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 25; Diego Forlán (Villarreal) - 25 goals

          2003-04: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 30 goals

          2002-03: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña) - 29 goals

          2001-02: Mário Jardel (Sporting CP) - 42 goals

          2000-01: Henrik Larsson (Celtic) - 35 goals

          1999-2000: Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) - 30 goals

          1998-99: Mário Jardel (Porto) - 36 goals

          1997-98: Nikos Machlas (Vitesse) - 34 goals

          1996-97: Ronaldo (Barcelona) - 34 goals

          1995-96: Zviad Endeladze (Margveti) - 40 goals

          1994-95: Arsen Avetisyan (Homenetmen) - 39 goals

          1993-94: David Taylor (Porthmadog) - 43 goals

          1992-93: Ally McCoist (Rangers) - 34 goals

          1991-92: Ally McCoist (Rangers) - 34 goals

          1990-91: Darko Pančev (Red Star Belgrade) - 34 goals

          1989-90: Hugo Sánchez (Real Madrid) - 38 goals; Hristo Stoichkov (CSKA Sofia) - 38 goals

          1988-89: Dorin Mateuț (Dinamo București) - 43 goals

          1987-88: Tanju Çolak (Galatasaray) - 39 goals

          1986-87: Toni Polster (Austria Wien) - 39 goals

          1985-86: Marco van Basten (Ajax) - 37 goals

          1984-85: Fernando Gomes (Porto) - 39 goals

          1983-84: Ian Rush (Liverpool) - 32 goals

          1982-83: Fernando Gomes (Porto) - 36 goals

          1981-82: Wim Kieft (Ajax) - 32 goals

          1980-81: Georgi Slavkov (Botev Plovdiv) - 31 goals

          1979-80: Erwin Vandenbergh (Lierse) - 39 goals

          1978-79: Kees Kist (AZ) - 34 goals

          1977-78: Hans Krankl (Rapid Wien) - 41 goals

          1976-77: Dudu Georgescu (Dinamo București) - 47 goals

          1975-76: Sotiris Kaiafas (Omonia Nicosia) - 39 goals

          1974-75: Dudu Georgescu (Dinamo București) - 33 goals

          1973-74: Héctor Yazalde (Sporting CP) - 46 goals

          1972-73: Eusébio (Benfica) - 40 goals

          1971-72: Gerd Müller (Bayern Munich) - 40 goals

          1970-71: Josip Skoblar (Marseille) - 44 goals

          1969-70: Gerd Müller (Bayern Munich) - 38 goals

          1968-69: Petar Zhekov (CSKA Sofia) - 36 goals

          1967-68: Eusébio (Benfica) - 42 goals

          Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, transfers, scores, schedules and more.