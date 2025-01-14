Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League has been beset with PSR charges in recent seasons. Getty Images

The Premier League have not charged any club with breaches of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for last season, although Leicester City remain the most at risk of further penalties.

Newly promoted Leicester were referred by the Premier League to the independent commission over PSR infringements last March and were later charged, although the club lodged a successful appeal meaning they avoided any points deduction.

However, the Premier League had appealed the decision to acquit Leicester, with British media reporting that the case must to be brought to a conclusion before being charged for further breaches.

The Premier League said in a statement: "Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings.

"Accordingly, neither the League nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club's compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related Rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the League for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2023/24."