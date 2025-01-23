Open Extended Reactions

Jack Grealish has said Manchester City are in a fight to regain their confidence after being left on the brink of a humiliating Champions League elimination following Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola's team threw away a two-goal lead after substitute Grealish had scored one and made another goal for Erling Haaland in the opening eight minutes of the second-half. The defeat means that City must win their final league stage game against Club Brugge next week to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

Wednesday's collapse in the Parc des Princes was City's 10th defeat in all competitions since Oct. 30 and the ninth time this season that they have failed to win after taking the lead in a game.

Grealish said the loss of form is down to confidence being drained by poor performances and results.

"It's maybe a confidence thing -- we've not had the best of seasons, and we know that," Grealish told reporters in Paris.

Jack Grealish admitted that Man City are low on confidence amid their continued poor run of form. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

"This season, it's just been difficult, and it certainly was in Paris.

"It's down to ourselves to try and change it. It's difficult and it's never happened during my team here. Usually we are so good in these moments and down to us to change it.

"It's down to us to get that confidence and swagger back."

City now face two crucial home games over the next week with the fifth-placed champions playing fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday before the win-or-bust clash with Brugge on Wednesday.

"We have a massive game at the weekend against Chelsea in the league, and then a must-win game next week back at the Etihad [against Brugge]," Grealish said.

"We're going to need the Etihad rocking, like it is on Champions League nights. Next week is like a final for us. We have to win.

"We'll work hard and hopefully we can get the wins in the next two games."