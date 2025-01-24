Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou jokes that even his translator is injured after he started coughing answering one of the questions during his press conference. (1:12)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is likely to be out for around six weeks because of a knee injury, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said Thursday.

Solanke sustained the injury in training last week and missed the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday and Thursday's Europa League win against Hoffenheim.

"With Dom, the information now is that we are looking at around the six-week mark," Postecoglou said after his team's 3-2 win in Germany. "No surgery. Maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, just see how he progresses.

"But, at this stage, it's saying around six weeks."

Solanke was a £55 million ($68 million) signing from Bournemouth in the offseason and has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs.

Tottenham have been reeling from injuries in recent weeks, with Postecoglou adding Pape Matar Sarr to the list ahead of the trip to Hoffenheim. Other key first-team players missing for Spurs include Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, and Brennan Johnson.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.