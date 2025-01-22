Julien Laurens slams Tottenham for their 3-2 defeat to Everton and blames Ange Postecoglou for the result. (1:40)

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another injury blow, with Ange Postecoglou confirming Pape Matar Sarr will miss the side's Europa League trip to Hoffenheim on Thursday.

The under-pressure head coach is dealing with an injury crisis at Spurs, with key first team players including Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke all unavailable for selection.

Postecoglou said Sarr sustained an injury in Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Everton last Sunday. Sarr's absence means Postecoglou will be without 14 first-team players for the midweek match in Germany. However, the Spurs boss is hopeful Sarr and Yves Bissouma will be available for his side's Premier League clash against Leicester on Sunday.

Pape Matar Sarr is the latest addition to Spurs' lengthy list of injury-related absentees. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"Pape has a slight knock from the weekend, so he's out," Postecoglou told a news conference. "He tried to train [today] but he's still a bit sore from the weekend. We're hoping it's not something that will keep him out for too long, he has a chance for the weekend, but the turnaround was too quick."

The Spurs boss also said it remains a possibility that the club do not sign an outfield player to bolster the squad during the ongoing January transfer window.

The north London club signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague at the start of the window but have not added to their squad since then.

Asked if there was a chance that Spurs would not sign any other players this month, Postecoglou said: "Yeah, potentially. The club is working hard to get some help for the players. As far as I know at the moment there's nothing imminent but things happen quickly in the last week of the window, so still hopeful."

Spurs sit ninth in the Europa League table, one place outside the automatic qualification spots for the round of 16.