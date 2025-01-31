Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to reports of Keira Walsh's return to the WSL to join Chelsea. (1:09)

United States women's national team defender Crystal Dunn has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, the club has announced.

It is Dunn's second time playing in Europe after a short spell at Chelsea between 2017 and 2018 where she lifted the Women's Super League title. She has also had spells at Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns.

Dunn left her previous club, NJ/NY Gotham FC, on Tuesday.

The USWNT defender has enjoyed significant success internationally. Making her senior team debut on Feb. 13, 2013 against Scotland in a friendly, she has netted 25 goals in 155 appearances for the United States.

Dunn formed part of the triumphant 2019 Women's World Cup squad, won the bronze medal with the team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and most recently helped the Americans secure the gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, she will do well to add to her club honours this season as she joins a PSG side who are third in Division 1 Féminine, eight points behind leaders Lyon.

"I'm very happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, an ambitious club with an incredible city," Dunn said in a statement.

"I can't wait to start, meet my teammates and give my best to help the team achieve its goals. I can't wait to start this new adventure!"