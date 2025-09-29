Who has performed at Super Bowl halftime show? All-time list

Open Extended Reactions

In September 2025, the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California. Fresh off a historic Puerto Rico residency that drew more than half a million fans, Bad Bunny has become one of the world's most-streamed artists with albums such as "Un Verano Sin Ti," an all-Spanish-language LP.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Super Bowl LIX marked the second Super Bowl halftime performance of Lamar's career. Lamar, 37, joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak on stage for the 2022 halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Check out an all-time list of Super Bowl halftime performers below:

2025, Super Bowl LIX: Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans)

2024, Super Bowl LVIII: Usher (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

2023, Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona)

2022, Super Bowl LVI: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar featuring 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak (SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California)

2021, Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd (Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida)

2020, Super Bowl LIV: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

2019, Super Bowl LIII: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

2018, Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake featuring The Tennessee Kids (U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis)

2017, Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga (NRG Stadium in Houston)

2016, Super Bowl 50: Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars (Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California)

2015, Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona)

2014, Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers (MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey)

2013, Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé featuring Destiny's Child (Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans)

2012, Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and CeeLo Green (Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)

2011, Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash (Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

2010, Super Bowl XLIV: The Who (Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

2009, Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida)

2008, Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona)

2007, Super Bowl XLI: Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band (Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

2006, Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones (Ford Field in Detroit)

2005, Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney (Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida)

2004, Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake (Reliant Stadium in Houston)

2003, Super Bowl XXXVII: Shania Twain and No Doubt featuring Sting (Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego)

2002, Super Bowl XXXVI: "Tribute to those killed in the September 11 attacks" featuring U2 (Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans)

2001, Super Bowl XXXV: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly (Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida)

2000, Super Bowl XXXIV: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir (Georgia Dome in Atlanta)

1999, Super Bowl XXXIII: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover (Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

1998, Super Bowl XXXII: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations (Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego)

1997, Super Bowl XXXI: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and Jim Belushi, in addition to James Brown and ZZ Top (Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans)

1996, Super Bowl XXX: "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring Diana Ross (Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona)

1995, Super Bowl XXIX: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine (Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

1994, Super Bowl XXVIII: "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd (Georgia Dome in Atlanta)

1993, Super Bowl XXVII: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California)

1992, Super Bowl XXVI: "Winter Magic, salute to 1992 Winter Olympics" featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill (Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis)

1991, Super Bowl XXV: "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block (Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida)

1990, Super Bowl XXIV: "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas (Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans)

1989, Super Bowl XXIII: "Be Bop Bamboozled in 3-D" featuring Elvis Presto (Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

1988, Super Bowl XXII: "Something Grand" featuring The Rockettes and Chubby Checker (Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego)

1987, Super Bowl XXI: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary" featuring actors George Burns, Mickey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California)

1986, Super Bowl XX: "Beat of the Future" featuring Up with People (Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans)

1985, Super Bowl XIX: "A World of Children's Dreams" featuring Tops in Blue (Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California)

1984, Super Bowl XVIII: "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen" featuring University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands (Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida)

1983, Super Bowl XVII: "KaleidoSUPERscope" featuring Los Angeles Super Drill Team (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California)

1982, Super Bowl XVI: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown" featuring Up with People (Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan)

1981, Super Bowl XV: "A Mardi Gras Festival" featuring Southern University marching band (Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans)

1980, Super Bowl XIV: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" featuring Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California)

1979, Super Bowl XIII: "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" featuring Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands (Orange Bowl in Miami)

1978, Super Bowl XII: "From Paris to the Paris of America" featuring Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt (Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans)

1977, Super Bowl XI: "It's a Small World" featuring Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California)

1976, Super Bowl X: "200 Years and Just a Baby" celebrating America's bicentennial featuring Up with People (Orange Bowl in Miami)

1975, Super Bowl IX: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" featuring Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band (Tulane Stadium in New Orleans)

1974, Super Bowl VIII: "A Musical America" featuring University of Texas band (Rice Stadium in Houston)

1973, Super Bowl VII: "Happiness Is" featuring University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Angeles)

1972, Super Bowl VI: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team (Tulane Stadium in New Orleans)

1971, Super Bowl V: Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant (Orange Bowl in Miami)

1970, Super Bowl IV: "Tribute to Mardi Gras" featuring Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band (Tulane Stadium in New Orleans)

1969, Super Bowl III: "America Thanks" featuring Florida A&M University marching band (Orange Bowl in Miami)

1968, Super Bowl II: Grambling State University marching band (Orange Bowl in Miami)

1967, Super Bowl I: University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands, in addition to trumpeter Al Hirt (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.