Open Extended Reactions

Week 1 usually delivers a few surprises, but the shocks came before the games even started this week. By 1 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had been briefly detained by police on his way to the game in Miami, and we would later find out that teammate Calais Campbell had also been placed in handcuffs. The contractual saga of the summer ended, as quarterback Dak Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million deal to stay with the Cowboys. We even found out that Kendrick Lamar was going to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February. That's a full day before we even got to a single snap of football.

Subscribe: 'The Bill Barnwell Show'

I subsequently spent most of the day noticing things about Week 1 that were either very surprising or extremely unsurprising, and since I want to hit on as many games and stories as possible from the first Sunday of football, that seemed like a good way to approach this recap.

Ten of the 12 games from Sunday afternoon end up coming up in one section or another, although it would have been easy to add a dozen more interesting things that stood out. Let's get into the biggest storylines from Week 1:

Jump to a section:

New England's upset | Watson's terrible day

Darnold's hot streak | Prescott's new deal

Rookie QBs underwhelmed | Houston's debuts

Chicago's comeback | Pittsburgh's ugly win

Richardson's up-and-down day | Two safeties?!

Carolina's blowout | A head-scratching punt

Surprising: The Patriots upset the Bengals in Cincinnati

There has been no shortage of people prepared to write off the Patriots in 2024, a list that seemingly included the Pats themselves. They traded edge rusher Matthew Judon to Atlanta before the season, and after top-five pick Drake Maye outplayed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the preseason, the organization elected to start Brissett, reportedly out of concern the rookie might suffer an injury playing behind a porous offensive line.

Brissett took a few hits and got up from the ground grimacing at times, but winning has a way of making those blows feel a lot better on the plane ride home. The veteran threw for 121 yards on 24 pass attempts, but he played his role to a T in a 16-10 upset victory over the Bengals.