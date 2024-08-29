Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye discuss how they can continue to support each other after Brissett was named starter for the Patriots. (0:44)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has chosen Jacoby Brissett as the team's starting quarterback as the veteran held off a late surge from rookie Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in the draft.

"We have decided, or I have decided, that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season," Mayo said Thursday. "In saying that, as an organization, we are 100% behind Jacoby. There is no 'You got a guy right here, you got a guy right there.' We're 100% behind Jacoby."

Brissett spent all spring and training camp as the starter, but the dynamic of the competition shifted over the past two weeks. Mayo previously said that once Maye became less deferential, the gap between the quarterbacks closed to the point where Maye was playing better than Brissett in that time frame.

At the same time, Brissett's experience in the team's system, along with the totality of his work going back to the spring, was weighed in the decision-making process.

"It's been a lot of work. A lot of long days and long nights -- the journey to get to this point," Brissett told reporters. "I'm grateful for this opportunity, but I'm also excited for it."

Asked whether the decision means that Maye would sit for an extended period of time, Mayo said: "I don't want to get into hypotheticals. We can't go into the season saying, 'He's going to go "x" amount of weeks.' As long as Jacoby is going out there performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he'll be our quarterback this season."

Maye said he would "prepare like the starter" while helping the team in whatever way he can as Brissett's backup. He also brushed off the idea of feeling disappointed by Mayo's decision.

"Obviously, I want to play, the competitive edge in me," Maye said. "At the same time, I understand the situation."

Mayo said he spoke with both quarterbacks individually and as a group.

"I feel like we're all on the same page from an organizational perspective," Mayo said. "There were a lot of factors that led to this choice. I think the hard part is thinking in the short term and the long term at the same time. As an organization, though, we feel like Jacoby gives us the best chance to win right now."

Mayo previously said that the final decision on the starter was his but that it came after standard conversations with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Brissett's experience has been cited by coaches as critical. He has 48 career starts and, in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, played in a similar offense to what the Patriots have implemented under Van Pelt, a former Browns coordinator.

Van Pelt hinted that Brissett would be the starter late last week, noting that Maye had been "impressive" but "there's still a process of how you bring a rookie quarterback along." Van Pelt also noted the team's developmental plan for Maye.

"There's certain things in this offense that Jacoby, having played in it, understands some of the tools you can use to get out of certain situations, pressure situations," Van Pelt said. "Things like that that Drake is still learning. He is pushing."

Maye said he believed he presented his best case to win the job.

"I felt like I had a good camp. I feel like I'm throwing it well. Played well throughout the preseason," he said. "So other than that, keep my head down and keep working. ... I don't think anything's changed. I came into this camp working and studying hard to be the starter. Nothing's going to change. I'm still one play away. I have to be ready for all circumstances. I'm here to help Jacoby."

Brissett said Maye will only continue to get better.

"He's done a great job. Dating back to when he first got here to where he is now is light-years difference," Brissett said. "I'm excited for his future. He's going to be, obviously, a good quarterback in this league. He just kind of came up to me and was like, whatever you need I'm here for it. And it's the same thing for him. Whatever he needs from me, I'll do the same."

Brissett started all three of the Patriots' preseason games, playing 27 total snaps and finishing 5-of-14 for 36 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Maye followed up Brissett in all three games, playing 66 snaps and going 21-of-34 for 192 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He added seven rushes for 32 yards and one touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.