Surprise! We are back with our annual preseason list of team-by-team predictions for stuff you might not see coming for the 2024 NFL season.

Based on the reporting I've been able to do on these teams this offseason -- some of which came in person during my tour of AFC North and NFC North training camps and some of which came via the usual calls and texts to sources -- I have compiled this list of potential 2024 surprises. We hit potential stat leaders, under-the-radar teams, award candidates, sleeper players to watch and position groups that might look better (or worse) than expected.

The usual disclaimers apply. If we can predict it, can it really be considered a surprise? And while some of these might not seem like surprises to fans who follow every step of their team's offseason closely, not everyone does, so some of this is for the casuals. Anyway, let's jump into it with one of the most interesting situations in the NFL.

NFC EAST

Don't be surprised if ... Dak Prescott actually does get that contract extension before the end of the calendar year.