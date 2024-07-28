Open Extended Reactions

NFL training camps have kicked off over the past week, as teams and players gear up for the 2024 season. That means national reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler are on the road for their annual camp tour, already hitting their first five stops. The duo will spend the next couple of weeks traveling around the United States and visiting more than half of the league's teams, talking to players, coaches, execs and scouts along the way. Dan is spending his time with the NFC North and AFC North teams, while Jeremy is targeting the clubs practicing on the West Coast (with a quick stop at a local franchise in the East).

We compiled everything they heard and learned at the first five stops: the Ravens, Giants, Steelers, Broncos and Steelers. How does each team look in the early going? Which players have stood out? How are quarterbacks and coaches in new towns settling in? Here's the latest from each team's camp, including useful fantasy football nuggets to know.

Last update: July 28

Jump to a team's camp notes:

BAL | CLE | DEN | NYG | PIT

Graziano's notes from Cleveland Browns camp