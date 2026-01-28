Who has won the most Super Bowl rings? Coach, QB, more stats

Open Extended Reactions

Tom Brady is the most decorated quarterback in NFL history. Brady won a record seven Super Bowl rings over his 23-year NFL career. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller won three Super Bowl rings in his first four seasons as a starter with the Patriots, in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Brady then lost two Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011 before winning his fourth in 2014. He won two more rings with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018, before bringing the Bucs a title in 2020. No other player has more than five rings.

Brady's longtime coach also benefited from the Patriots' historic run. With six titles under his belt, Bill Belichick has more Super Bowl rings than any other head coach in NFL history. Though Belichick's NFL run was impressive, he fell short on becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Take a look at individuals with the most Super Bowl rings by position below:

Head coach

Bill Belichick, 6 - New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018); also won two as an assistant with the New York Giants (1986, 1990)

Quarterback

Tom Brady, 7 - New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Running back

Rocky Bleier, 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Wide receiver

John Stallworth, 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Lynn Swann, 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Mike Wilson, 4 - San Francisco 49ers (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989)

Tight end

Larry Brown (also played offensive tackle), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Marv Fleming, 4 - Green Bay Packers (1966, 1967); Miami Dolphins (1972, 1973)

Randy Grossman, 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Rob Gronkowski, 4 - New England Patriots (2014, 2016, 2018); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Offensive line

Sam Davis (guard), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Jon Kolb (tackle/guard), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Gerry Mullins (guard), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Jesse Sapolu (center/guard), 4 - San Francisco 49ers (1984, 1988, 1989, 1994)

Joe Thuney (guard), 4 - New England Patriots (2016, 2018); Kansas City Chiefs (2022, 2023)

Mike Webster (center), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Defensive line

Steve Furness (defensive tackle/defensive end), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Joe Greene (defensive tackle), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

L.C. Greenwood (defensive end), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Dwight White (defensive end), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Linebacker

Charles Haley (also played defensive line), 5 - San Francisco 49ers (1988, 1989); Dallas Cowboys (1992, 1993, 1995)

Defensive back

Mel Blount (cornerback), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Ronnie Lott (cornerback/safety), 4 - San Francisco 49ers (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989)

Donnie Shell (safety), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

J.T. Thomas (cornerback/safety), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Mike Wagner (safety), 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Eric Wright (cornerback), 4 - San Francisco 49ers (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989)

Kicker

Adam Vinatieri , 4 - New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004); Indianapolis Colts (2006)

