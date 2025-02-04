Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL rookie class featured six quarterbacks in the top 12 picks and a record 23 offensive players in Round 1. But what would the first two rounds look like if every team had a do-over?

Our NFL Nation reporters redrafted the first two rounds of last April's draft -- all 64 picks -- with the benefit of hindsight, making their selections as if they were the general manager for the team they cover. We asked them to explain their reasoning for each pick. The order is the same as when the draft began on April 25, 2024, and our reporters were not allowed to make trades.

Last year, Caleb Williams was the undisputed selection at No. 1 for the Chicago Bears. But does he still have the edge over Jayden Daniels after their rookie seasons? Will all six first-round quarterbacks still go off the board early? Plus, how high would Bucky Irving, Kamren Kinchens and Tarheeb Still -- each of whom were drafted in Round 3 or later -- move up?

Let's start with the Bears getting a do-over at No. 1 and end with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 64.

ROUND 1