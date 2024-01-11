Best NFL coaches of all time, ranked by wins

Open Extended Reactions

When the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 22, 2023, Bill Belichick became just the third head coach in NFL history to win 300 regular-season games. He's now just 26 wins from surpassing Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history.

Unfortunately for Belichick, he has some competition for the No. 1 spot on the career wins list, as there's another active head coach who's right behind him: Andy Reid.

Reid's 255 career wins is the fourth most in NFL history, and his Kansas City Chiefs seem poised for sustained success. Reid is also six years younger than Belichick, so closing the gap certainly seems possible.

Are there any other active coaches who are moving up the career wins list? Let's take a look at which coaches have won the most regular-season games in NFL history. Active coaches are denoted with an asterisk.

17. Sean Payton*, 160 wins (tie)

Payton is one of six active coaches in the top-20, and he's currently tied with John Harbaugh at 160 wins. His current stint with the Denver Broncos didn't get off to the prettiest start, but they turned things around in the second half of the season. Now, big changes are coming in Denver since the team is expected to release quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2009 and he was the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 2006.

17. John Harbaugh*, 160 wins (tie)

Harbaugh just recently cracked the top 20 thanks to the Baltimore Ravens' 13-win season. The 61-year-old won a Super Bowl in 2012, defeating the San Francisco 49ers (who were coached by his brother, Jim). Harbaugh was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 2019. He holds the NFL record for the most road playoff wins by a head coach, with eight.

16. Mike Holmgren, 161 wins

Holmgren is a three-time NFL champion, winning two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the 49ers and leading his Green Bay Packers to a title in 1996 as a head coach. After his stint with the Packers, Holmgren coached the Seattle Seahawks for nearly a decade. He's been inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor.

15. Mike McCarthy*, 167 wins

McCarthy spent 12 years as the head coach of the Packers, helping them win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. Now, he's the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, where he's continuing to rack up wins and looking to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection.

14. Mike Shanahan, 170 wins (tie)

Shanahan was an offensive mastermind who always had a terrific running game, turning many late-round backs into top rushers. Shanahan is a three-time Super Bowl champion, leading the Denver Broncos to back-to-back titles as a head coach in 1997 and 1998 as well as helping the 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX as an assistant coach. His son, Kyle, followed in his father's footsteps, taking over the Niners and emerging as one of the NFL's best coaches.

14. Tom Coughlin, 170 wins (tie)

Coughlin was an old-school disciplinarian who was known for his strict rules and bluntness. From 1995 to 2002, he served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, winning the NFL Coach of the Year award in 1996. Then, he took over the New York Giants and helped them win a pair of championships (in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI). Coughlin was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor and the Pride of the Jaguars.

14. Pete Carroll, 170 wins (tie)

Carroll has had success in the NFL and in the NCAA. At USC, he won two national championships and assembled some of the most dominant teams of that era. In 2010, he was hired by the Seahawks, whom he led to Super Bowl XLVIII, where they blew out the Broncos, 43-8. The next year, Seattle made it to the Super Bowl once again, but they ultimately lost to New England in the final minutes.

13. Bill Parcells, 172 wins

Parcells led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles, defeating the Broncos 39-20 in Super Bowl XXI and then defeating the Buffalo Bills 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year twice (in 1986 and 1994). In addition to the Giants, he had head-coaching stints with the Patriots, the New York Jets and the Cowboys.

12. Mike Tomlin*, 173 wins (tie)

Since taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach in 2007, Tomlin has never had a losing record. Regardless of who's on his roster, his teams are always competitive and play extremely hard. Tomlin is a two-time Super Bowl champion, as he led the Steelers to a win in Super Bowl XLIII as a head coach and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVII as their defensive backs coach. At 51, Tomlin is the youngest coach on this list, so there's a good chance he'll rank even higher when his coaching career comes to an end.

12. Jeff Fisher, 173 wins (tie)

After winning a Super Bowl as a player with the Chicago Bears, Fisher made the move to coaching and worked his way up the ranks. In 1994, he became the head coach of the Houston Oilers (who would later become the Tennessee Titans). He would remain with the Titans for the next 16 seasons. In 1999, Fisher led Tennessee to the Super Bowl, where the team came within inches of defeating the St. Louis Rams. Later on, he would take over as the Rams' head coach for a four-year stint. Fisher briefly served as a USFL head coach in 2022. He's currently the chief adviser for the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League.

11. Chuck Knox, 186 wins

Knox had head-coaching stints with the Los Angeles Rams (twice), Bills and Seahawks. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year three times (in 1973, 1980 and 1984). His Rams won the NFC West five years in a row, but they lost three straight NFC Championship Games. In Seattle, he led the Seahawks to the AFC Championship Game in 1983 and became the first head coach in NFL history to lead three different teams to division titles. He was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor in 2005.

10. Dan Reeves, 190 wins

After playing for the Cowboys from 1965 through 1972, Reeves joined their coaching staff. He would serve as an assistant coach for seven years before earning head-coaching gigs with the Broncos (1981-92), Giants (1993-96) and Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003). Reeves was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year twice (in 1993 and 1998), and he was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2014.

9. Chuck Noll, 193 wins

Noll was the Steelers' head coach for 23 years. Over that span, Noll led Pittsburgh to four Super Bowl victories (IX, X, XIII and XIV) -- the second most in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick. He was named the Maxwell Club's NFL Coach of the Year in 1989 and the UPI AFC Coach of the Year in 1972. Noll was selected to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

8. Marty Schottenheimer, 200 wins

Schottenheimer's teams played smashmouth, conservative football (aka "Martyball"). He had head-coaching stints with the Cleveland Browns (1984-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-98), Washington Redskins (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-06). He won the NFL's Coach of the Year award in 2004, and he won AFC Coach of the Year honors twice (in 1986 and 2004). He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 2010. Surprisingly, he hasn't been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- the only 200-win coach to be left out.

7. Paul Brown, 213 wins

Brown was the co-founder and first coach of the Cleveland Browns, who were named after him. He served as the Browns' head coach from 1946 through 1962, and then he co-founded the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he also coached, from 1968 through 1975. He led the Browns to three NFL championships (in 1950, 1954 and 1955, pre-Super Bowl). He was the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 1970 and a three-time UPI NFL Coach of the Year (in 1949, 1951 and 1953). He was selected to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

6. Curly Lambeau, 226 wins

Lambeau founded the Packers in 1919 and played 10 seasons with the team before becoming a player-coach in 1929. That year, he led the Packers to the NFL championship and then retired as a player. He continued coaching Green Bay for the next 20 years, winning five more NFL championships (in 1930, 1931, 1936, 1939 and 1944). Later on, he would also coach the Chicago Cardinals (1950-51) and the Redskins (1952-53). Lambeau was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

5. Tom Landry, 250 wins

Landry was the Cowboys' head coach for an NFL-record 29 years in a row, and the team had 20 consecutive winning seasons, which is also a league record. Landry led Dallas to two Super Bowl wins, defeating the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and the Broncos in Super Bowl XII. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 1966 and the UPI NFL Coach of the Year in 1975. Landry was an innovator, with the 4-3 defense among his creations. He was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

4. Andy Reid*, 258 wins

Reid is the only head coach in NFL history who has won 100 games with two franchises: the Philadelphia Eagles (coaching the team from 1999 through 2012) and the Chiefs (he has coached Kansas City since 2013). He led the Eagles on multiple deep playoff runs, including to a Super Bowl in 2004 and three straight conference finals from 2001 to 2003. However, he wasn't able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy until he arrived in Kansas City. He has turned the Chiefs into a juggernaut, winning two championships and appearing in three of the past four Super Bowls. Reid is an offensive mastermind and quarterback whisperer, and he'll likely continue to rack up wins moving forward with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & Co.

3. Bill Belichick*, 302 wins

Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach in all of professional sports, as he has won an NFL-record eight Super Bowls (six as a head coach with the Patriots and two as an assistant coach with the Giants). He also ranks first among all NFL coaches in playoff wins with 31. Belichick was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010. Many franchises have hired away Belichick's assistants and tried to replicate his "Patriot Way," but it hasn't been the same without him. Belichick is just 26 regular-season wins from surpassing Don Shula as the winningest regular-season coach of all time. If you count playoff and regular-season wins, Belichick trails Shula by just 14 wins.

2. George Halas, 318 wins

Halas was a co-founder of the NFL and creator of the Bears. For 10 years, he served as player-coach-executive for the Bears (which is how he earned the nickname "Mr. Everything"). In 1930, he retired as a player and focused on ownership, but he would later return to coach the Bears several times (sometimes to save money). Halas led the Bears to eight NFL championships, tying Belichick's number of titles. Halas coached the team for 40 years and had just six losing seasons. He helped create the T-formation system and used it to set an NFL record for the biggest blowout in league history: a 73-0 win over the Washington team in the 1940 NFL Championship Game. Halas was selected as the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 1963 and 1965, and he was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

1. Don Shula, 328 wins

After playing in the NFL as a defensive back for seven seasons, Shula decided to retire and become a coach. He got his first head-coaching opportunity in 1963 with the Baltimore Colts, whom he led to the NFL championship in 1968. From 1970 through 1995, Shula had a legendary run as head coach of the Dolphins. Shula led the Dolphins to a pair of Super Bowl victories (in Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl VIII). Miami had a perfect season in 1972, making Shula the only coach in NFL history to go undefeated. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year in 1964, 1967, 1968 and 1972. Whether you're just counting regular-season wins (328) or including playoff wins (347), Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history.

