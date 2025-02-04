Brian Windhorst details the Mavericks' plan for building their roster around Anthony Davis after the addition of Caleb Martin. (0:54)

The Dallas Mavericks traded guard Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Caleb Martin, it was announced on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is also receiving a second-round pick -- the 76ers' own pick in 2025 -- in the deal.

Martin, 29, is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds primarily as a starter during the first season of a four-year, $35 million contract that includes a player option for 2027-28. He is a versatile wing who is a proven playoff performer, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range in 45 career postseason games, including the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Grimes, 24, is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 39.8% from 3-point range this season. He was acquired by the Mavs in a summer trade that sent Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons.

The Mavs and Grimes engaged in discussions about a contract extension in the fall, but sources said the sides did not come close to striking a deal. Sources said that Grimes wanted a deal in the range of the full midlevel exception -- a $12.8 million starting salary -- while the Mavs valued him on a contract similar to free agent addition Naji Marshall's three-year, $27 million deal.