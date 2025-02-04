        <
        >

          Mavericks trade Quentin Grimes to 76ers for Caleb Martin

          play
          How does Caleb Martin fit into the Mavericks' roster? (0:54)

          Brian Windhorst details the Mavericks' plan for building their roster around Anthony Davis after the addition of Caleb Martin. (0:54)

          • Shams Charania
          • Tim MacMahon
            Close
            Tim MacMahon
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009
            • Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks
            • Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM
            Follow on X
          Feb 4, 2025, 06:50 PM

          The Dallas Mavericks traded guard Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Caleb Martin, it was announced on Tuesday.

          Philadelphia is also receiving a second-round pick -- the 76ers' own pick in 2025 -- in the deal.

          Martin, 29, is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds primarily as a starter during the first season of a four-year, $35 million contract that includes a player option for 2027-28. He is a versatile wing who is a proven playoff performer, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range in 45 career postseason games, including the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals.

          Grimes, 24, is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 39.8% from 3-point range this season. He was acquired by the Mavs in a summer trade that sent Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons.

          The Mavs and Grimes engaged in discussions about a contract extension in the fall, but sources said the sides did not come close to striking a deal. Sources said that Grimes wanted a deal in the range of the full midlevel exception -- a $12.8 million starting salary -- while the Mavs valued him on a contract similar to free agent addition Naji Marshall's three-year, $27 million deal.