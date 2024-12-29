Despite carrying a 24-7 lead halfway through the third quarter, the Aggies fail to stop the Trojans' ferocious comeback in a 35-31 loss at the Las Vegas Bowl. (2:27)

NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion will transfer to Texas A&M, he announced Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound sophomore was the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 15 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Aggies.

Concepcion was a Freshman All-American in 2023 and earned ACC Rookie of the Year and second-team All-ACC recognition after a breakout true freshman season with the Wolfpack. He broke the program's freshman record with 71 catches and produced 839 receiving yards, 320 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The former three-star recruit from Charlotte caught 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns this season for a Wolfpack team that finished 6-7 after a loss in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

Concepcion joins a Texas A&M team that had already added two top-50 transfers at wide receiver in Mario Craver (Mississippi State) and Micah Hudson (Texas Tech). Coach Mike Elko and his staff are reloading at the position entering Year 2 and have secured 10 transfer commitments for 2025.

The Aggies are set to return starting wide receiver Noah Thomas and rising freshman Terry Bussey next season in addition to their trio of incoming transfers. They have also picked up two tight ends via the transfer portal in Micah Riley (Auburn) and Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska).

Texas A&M closed Elko's debut season with losses in four of its final five games and a last-second, 35-31 loss to USC in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl to finish 8-5.