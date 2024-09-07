Which college football conferences have the most titles?

Heather Dinich breaks down the possible College Football Playoff format change with only two teams remaining in the Pac-12. (2:00)

The Big Ten and SEC are widely regarded as the premier conferences in college football. But what do the numbers say?

Here's a breakdown of the FBS conferences with the most NCAA-recognized national championships, including co-championships and titles later vacated by the NCAA. With realignment in the mix and top schools shifting around, this ranking is ripe for change in the years to come.

Note: This list features the school's conference affiliation at the time of the championship win.

Big Ten (established in 1896): 30

▪︎ Michigan 10 (1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948, 1997, 2023)

▪︎ Ohio State 8 (1942, 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002, 2014)

▪︎ Minnesota 6 (1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941, 1960)

▪︎ Illinois 3 (1919, 1923, 1927)

▪︎ Michigan State 2 (1965, 1966)

▪︎ Iowa 1 (1958)

SEC (established in 1933): 27

▪︎ Alabama 13 (1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020)

▪︎ LSU 4 (1958, 2003, 2007, 2019)

▪︎ Georgia 3 (1980, 2022, 2023)

▪︎ Florida 3 (1996, 2006, 2008)

▪︎ Auburn 2 (1957, 2010)

▪︎ Tennessee 2 (1951, 1998)

▪︎ Ole Miss 1 (1960)

Pac-12 (established in 1915): 15

▪︎ USC 9 (1931, 1932, 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974, 1978, 2003, 2004)

▪︎ California 3 (1920, 1921, 1922)

▪︎ Washington 1 (1991)

▪︎ UCLA 1 (1954)

▪︎ Stanford 1 (1926)

ACC (established in 1953): 7

▪︎ Clemson 3 (1981, 2016, 2018)

▪︎ Florida State 2 (1993, 2013)

▪︎ Georgia Tech 1 (1990)

▪︎ Maryland 1 (1953)

Big 12 (established in 1996): 5

▪︎ Nebraska 3 (1997)

▪︎ Texas 1 (2005)

▪︎ Oklahoma 1 (2000)

