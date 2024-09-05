Open Extended Reactions

The first full week of the college football season is in the books, and the proclamations and overreactions are flying everywhere like DJ Uiagalelei's passes (too soon?).

Things haven't started well for Uiagalelei and Florida State, although the Seminoles have company with their in-state rival Florida. Clemson is also reeling after a rough second half in Atlanta. Miami, meanwhile, is off to a blistering start behind quarterback transfer Cam Ward. Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame and USC -- fueled by a revamped defense, of all things -- also made big statements in Week 1.

The Week 2 slate features an obvious headliner matchup in Ann Arbor, as defending national champion Michigan hosts reigning Big 12 champion Texas, now in the SEC. There are also some intriguing rivalry games in the heartland, as Deion Sanders takes his Colorado team to Nebaska, while Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz returns from suspension to host Iowa State. Tennessee and NC State will meet up in Charlotte in the last neutral-site matchup for a while.

College football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg have digested Week 1 (and Week 0), and have talked to people around the sport to get their reactions to what we just saw, and the storylines to watch in Week 2.

Jump to a section:

Most notable Week 1 surprise

How is Colorado this year?

What does Georgia's blowout of Clemson mean?

The keys to Michigan-Texas | Is it finally Miami's year?

Upset picks | Emptying the notebook