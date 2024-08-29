Which college football teams have won back-to-back titles?

Open Extended Reactions

Deciding a college football national champion was a complicated endeavor for decades. The sport implemented the College Football Playoff in 2014 to simplify the process.

Only one FBS team (Georgia) has won back-to-back national titles in the College Football Playoff era. Alabama and USC are the only teams that claimed back-to-back national championships during the Bowl Championship Series era that preceded it, beginning in 1998.

USC has a rightful claim to the 2003 title despite not playing in the Sugar Bowl (that season's designated national championship game). The Trojans were one of three one-loss teams vying for a spot in the title game but were held out despite finishing No. 1 in the Associated Press and coaches' polls. LSU and Oklahoma played for the national championship that year, with LSU winning the game. But USC remained in the top spot in the final AP poll after beating Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The NCAA recognizes LSU and USC as 2003 co-national champions.

USC won a second straight title in 2004, but that championship was vacated due to NCAA violations.

Fourteen teams can claim back-to-back national championships since the AP began naming a champion in 1936. Prior to 1936, five teams can claim at least a share of three straight national titles.

Here's a look at the major college football teams that have won consecutive national championships.

Georgia - 2021, 2022

Alabama - 2011, 2012

Nebraska - 1994, 1995

Alabama - 1978 (co-champion), 1979

Oklahoma - 1974 (co-champion), 1975

Nebraska - 1970 (co-champion), 1971

Texas - 1969, 1970 (co-champion)

Michigan State - 1965, 1966 (co-champion both seasons)

Alabama - 1964, 1965 (co-champion both seasons)

Oklahoma - 1955, 1956

Notre Dame - 1946, 1947

Army - 1944, 1945

Minnesota - 1940, 1941

Minnesota - 1934, 1935, 1936

USC - 1931, 1932

Notre Dame - 1929, 1930 (co-champion)

Alabama - 1925, 1926 (co-champion)

California - 1920, 1921 (co-champion), 1922 (co-champion)

Harvard - 1912 (co-champion), 1913

Michigan - 1901, 1902, 1903 (co-champion), 1904 (co-champion)

Harvard - 1898, 1899

Yale - 1891, 1892

Yale - 1886, 1887, 1888

Yale - 1880 (co-champion), 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884

Princeton - 1878, 1879, 1880 (co-champion)

Yale - 1876, 1877

Princeton - 1872, 1873

Princeton - 1869, 1870

