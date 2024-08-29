        <
          Which college football teams have won back-to-back titles?

          Carson Beck and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs look to make a statement in Week 1 as double-digit favorites over the No. 14 Clemson Tigers. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 29, 2024, 01:07 PM

          Deciding a college football national champion was a complicated endeavor for decades. The sport implemented the College Football Playoff in 2014 to simplify the process.

          Only one FBS team (Georgia) has won back-to-back national titles in the College Football Playoff era. Alabama and USC are the only teams that claimed back-to-back national championships during the Bowl Championship Series era that preceded it, beginning in 1998.

          USC has a rightful claim to the 2003 title despite not playing in the Sugar Bowl (that season's designated national championship game). The Trojans were one of three one-loss teams vying for a spot in the title game but were held out despite finishing No. 1 in the Associated Press and coaches' polls. LSU and Oklahoma played for the national championship that year, with LSU winning the game. But USC remained in the top spot in the final AP poll after beating Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The NCAA recognizes LSU and USC as 2003 co-national champions.

          USC won a second straight title in 2004, but that championship was vacated due to NCAA violations.

          Fourteen teams can claim back-to-back national championships since the AP began naming a champion in 1936. Prior to 1936, five teams can claim at least a share of three straight national titles.

          Here's a look at the major college football teams that have won consecutive national championships.

          Georgia - 2021, 2022

          Alabama - 2011, 2012

          Nebraska - 1994, 1995

          Alabama - 1978 (co-champion), 1979

          Oklahoma - 1974 (co-champion), 1975

          Nebraska - 1970 (co-champion), 1971

          Texas - 1969, 1970 (co-champion)

          Michigan State - 1965, 1966 (co-champion both seasons)

          Alabama - 1964, 1965 (co-champion both seasons)

          Oklahoma - 1955, 1956

          Notre Dame - 1946, 1947

          Army - 1944, 1945

          Minnesota - 1940, 1941

          Minnesota - 1934, 1935, 1936

          USC - 1931, 1932

          Notre Dame - 1929, 1930 (co-champion)

          Alabama - 1925, 1926 (co-champion)

          California - 1920, 1921 (co-champion), 1922 (co-champion)

          Harvard - 1912 (co-champion), 1913

          Michigan - 1901, 1902, 1903 (co-champion), 1904 (co-champion)

          Harvard - 1898, 1899

          Yale - 1891, 1892

          Yale - 1886, 1887, 1888

          Yale - 1880 (co-champion), 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884

          Princeton - 1878, 1879, 1880 (co-champion)

          Yale - 1876, 1877

          Princeton - 1872, 1873

          Princeton - 1869, 1870

