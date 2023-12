Who has won the College Football Championship? Winners list

Open Extended Reactions

On Jan. 8, a college football national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were selected for perhaps the most controversial College Football Playoff of all-time, as Florida State became the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to be left out by the committee.

With the national championship game right around the corner, let's take a look at the past NCAA champions over the years.

It's worth noting that before the CFP and BCS, a champion was determined by a selecting organization. Sometimes, multiple teams were deemed the national champions if there wasn't a clear-cut No. 1. This list features only the championships recognized by the NCAA.

2022: Georgia (CFP)

2021: Georgia (CFP)

2020: Alabama (CFP)

2019: LSU (CFP)

2018: Clemson (CFP)

2017: Alabama (CFP)

2016: Clemson (CFP)

2015: Alabama (CFP)

2014: Ohio State (CFP)

2013: Florida State (BCS)

2012: Alabama (BCS)

2011: Alabama (BCS)

2010: Auburn (BCS)

2009: Alabama (BCS)

2008: Florida (BCS)

2007: LSU (BCS)

2006: Florida (BCS)

2005: Texas (BCS)

2004: Southern California* (BCS)

2003: LSU, Southern California (BCS, AP, FWAA)

2002: Ohio State (BCS)

2001: Miami (Fla.) (BCS)

2000: Oklahoma (BCS)

1999: Florida State (BCS)

1998: Tennessee (BCS)

1997: Michigan, Nebraska (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/ESPN)

1996: Florida (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN)

1995: Nebraska (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1994: Nebraska (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1993: Florida State (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1992: Alabama (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1991: Washington, Miami (Fla.) (FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI,AP)

1990: Colorado, Georgia Tech (FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, AP, UPI)

1989: Miami (Fla.) (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1988: Notre Dame (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1987: Miami (Fla.) (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1986: Penn State (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1985: Oklahoma (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1984: Brigham Young (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1983: Miami (Fla.) (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1982: Penn State (AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI)

1981: Clemson (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1980: Georgia (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1979: Alabama (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1978: Alabama, Southern California (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1977: Notre Dame (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1976: Pittsburgh (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1975: Oklahoma (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1974: Southern California, Oklahoma (FWAA, NFF, UPI, AP)

1973: Notre Dame, Alabama (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1972: Southern California (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1971: Nebraska (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1970: Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI, NFF)

1969: Texas (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1968: Ohio State (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1967: Southern California (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1966: Notre Dame, Michigan State (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI, NFF)

1965: Michigan State, Alabama (FWAA, NFF, UPI, AP)

1964: Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame (AP, UPI, FWAA, NFF)

1963: Texas (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1962: Southern California (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1961: Alabama, Ohio State (AP, NFF, UPI, FWAA)

1960: Minnesota, Mississippi (AP, NFF, UPI, FWAA)

1959: Syracuse (AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI)

1958: LSU, Iowa (AP, UPI, FWAA)

1957: Ohio State, Auburn (FWAA, UPI, AP)

1956: Oklahoma (AP, FWAA, UPI)

1955: Oklahoma (AP, FWAA, UPI)

1954: UCLA, Ohio State (FWAA, UPI, AP)

1953: Maryland (AP, UPI)

1952: Michigan State (AP, UPI)

1951: Tennessee (AP, UPI)

1950: Oklahoma (AP, UPI)

1949: Notre Dame (AP)

1948: Michigan (AP)

1947: Notre Dame (AP)

1946: Notre Dame (AP)

1945: Army (AP)

1944: Army (AP)

1943: Notre Dame (AP)

1942: Ohio State (AP)

1941: Minnesota (AP)

1940: Minnesota (AP)

1939: Texas A&M (AP)

1938: Texas Christian (AP)

1937: Pittsburgh (AP)

1936: Minnesota (AP)

1935: Minnesota (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1934: Minnesota (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1933: Michigan (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1932: Southern California (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1931: Southern California (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1930: Alabama, Notre Dame (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1929: Notre Dame (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1928: Georgia Tech (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1927: Illinois, Yale (HAF, NCF, CFRA)

1926: Alabama, Stanford (CFRA, HAF, NCF, HAF)

1925: Alabama (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1924: Notre Dame (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1923: Illinois, Michigan (CFRA, HAF, NCF, NCF)

1922: California, Cornell, Princeton (NCF, HAF, CFRA, NCF)

1921: California, Cornell (CFRA, NCF, HAF)

1920: California (CFRA, HAF, NCF)

1919: Harvard, Illinois, Notre Dame, Texas A&M (CFRA, HAF, NCF, CFRA, NCF, NCF)

1918: Michigan, Pittsburgh (NCF, HAF, NCF)

1917: Georgia Tech (HAF, NCF)

1916: Pittsburgh (HAF, NCF)

1915: Cornell (HAF, NCF)

1914: Army (HAF, NCF)

1913: Harvard (HAF, NCF)

1912: Harvard, Penn State (HAF, NCF, NCF)

1911: Penn State, Princeton (NCF, HAF, NCF)

1910: Harvard, Pittsburgh (HAF, NCF, NCF)

1909: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1908: LSU, Pennsylvania (NCF, HAF, NCF)

1907: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1906: Princeton (HAF, NCF)

1905: Chicago (HAF, NCF)

1904: Michigan, Pennsylvania (NCF, HAF, NCF)

1903: Michigan, Princeton (HAF, NCF)

1902: Michigan (HAF, NCF)

1901: Michigan (HAF, NCF)

1900: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1899: Harvard (HAF, NCF)

1898: Harvard (HAF, NCF)

1897: Pennsylvania (HAF, NCF)

1896: Lafayette, Princeton (NCF, HAF, NCF)

1895: Pennsylvania ( HAF, NCF)

1894: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1893: Princeton (HAF, NCF)

1892: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1891: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1890: Harvard (HAF, NCF)

1889: Princeton (HAF, NCF)

1888: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1887: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1886: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1885: Princeton (HAF, NCF)

1884: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1883: Yale (HAF, NCF)

1882: Yale (NCF)

1881: Yale ( NCF)

1880: Princeton, Yale (NCF, NCF)

1879: Princeton (NCF)

1878: Princeton (NCF)

1877: Yale (NCF)

1876: Yale (NCF)

1875: Harvard (NCF)

1874: Yale (NCF)

1873: Princeton (NCF)

1872: Princeton (NCF)

1871: None (NCF)

1870: Princeton (NCF)

1869: Princeton, Rutgers (NCF)

*Vacated by NCAA because of infractions

