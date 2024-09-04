How John Emery can still impact LSU despite torn ACL (0:53)

LSU running back John Emery Jr. tore the ACL in his left knee in practice Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Emery, the Tigers' starting tailback, tore his right ACL in a victory over the Florida Gators on Nov. 11. He played in only seven games last season. He had 1,123 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in six seasons with the Tigers.

A senior from Saint Rose, Louisiana, Emery ran for 61 yards on 10 attempts in Sunday's 27-20 loss to USC in Las Vegas.

Nola.com first reported details of Emery's injury.

Without Emery, the Tigers will rely heavily on sophomore Kaleb Jackson and senior Josh Williams, who combined for 51 yards on 15 carries against the Trojans. Freshman Caden Durham is also available.

Sophomore Trey Holly is suspended from the team following his arrest related to a shooting on Feb. 9 in Farmerville, Louisiana, which left two people injured with gunshot wounds.

Holly was charged with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality by a grand jury, which rejected an attempted murder charge.

The 18th-ranked Tigers host FCS program Nicholls on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SECNetwork+).