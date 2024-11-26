Who has the most rushing yards in a single NFL game?

Open Extended Reactions

Saquon Barkley had the most productive game of his NFL career during Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles running back had a career-high 255 rushing yards on 26 carries and added 47 receiving yards on four catches in a 37-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California.

Barkley opened the second half with a 70-yard run for a score and then sealed the victory with a 72-yard rushing touchdown with 2:44 to play.

Barkley's 255 yards on the ground were the ninth-most in a single game in NFL history. Here's a look at the NFL's single-game rushing leaders:

