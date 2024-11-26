Who has the most rushing yards in a single NFL game?

Saquon Barkley had the most productive game of his NFL career during Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles running back had a career-high 255 rushing yards on 26 carries and added 47 receiving yards on four catches in a 37-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California.
Barkley opened the second half with a 70-yard run for a score and then sealed the victory with a 72-yard rushing touchdown with 2:44 to play.
Barkley's 255 yards on the ground were the ninth-most in a single game in NFL history. Here's a look at the NFL's single-game rushing leaders:
Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings): 296 yards vs. San Diego Chargers on Nov. 4, 2007
Jamal Lewis (Baltimore Ravens): 295 yards vs. Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14, 2003
Jerome Harrison (Cleveland Browns): 286 yards at Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 20, 2009
Corey Dillon (Cincinnati Bengals): 278 yards vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 22, 2000
Walter Payton (Chicago Bears): 275 yards vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 20, 1977
O.J. Simpson (Buffalo Bills): 273 yards at Detroit Lions on Nov. 25, 1976
Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks): 266 yards vs. Oakland Raiders on Nov. 11, 2001
Jamaal Charles (Kansas City Chiefs): 259 yards at Denver Broncos on Jan. 3, 2010
Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles): 255 yards at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24, 2024
Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts): 253 yards vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 3, 2021
DeMarco Murray (Dallas Cowboys): 253 yards vs. St. Louis Rams on Oct. 23, 2011
