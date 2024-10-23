What are the longest NFL postseason droughts?

Open Extended Reactions

The goal of every NFL team at the beginning of the season is to win the Super Bowl. Front offices make transactions, while players and coaches do all they can to hopefully stack up wins and advance to the postseason. Some NFL franchises routinely reach the postseason, while others aren't so lucky.

Here's a look at the NFL's longest postseason droughts -- both active and all time:

Active

New York Jets - 13 seasons

--Last playoff game: 2010 AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh Steelers

--Last playoff win: 2010 AFC divisional game at New England Patriots

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl III vs. Baltimore Colts (January 1969)

--Last Super Bowl win: Super Bowl III

Denver Broncos - Eight seasons

--Last playoff game: Super Bowl 50 vs. Carolina Panthers (February 2016)

--Last playoff win: Super Bowl 50

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl 50

--Last Super Bowl win: Super Bowl 50

Atlanta Falcons - Six seasons

--Last playoff game: 2017 NFC divisional game at Philadelphia Eagles

--Last playoff win: 2017 NFC wild card at Los Angeles Rams

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl LI vs. New England Patriots (February 2017)

--Last Super Bowl win: never

Carolina Panthers - Six seasons

--Last playoff game: 2017 NFC wild card at New Orleans Saints

--Last playoff win: 2015 NFC Championship Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl 50 vs. Denver Broncos

--Last Super Bowl win: never

Chicago Bears - Three seasons

--Last playoff game: 2020 NFC wild card at New Orleans Saints

--Last playoff win: 2010 NFC divisional game vs. Seattle Seahawks

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl XLI vs. Indianapolis Colts (February 2007)

--Last Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XX (January 1986)

Indianapolis Colts - Three seasons

--Last playoff game: 2020 AFC wild card at Buffalo Bills

--Last playoff win: 2018 AFC wild card at Houston Texans

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl XLIV vs. New Orleans Saints (February 2010)

--Last Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XLI

New Orleans Saints - Three seasons

--Last playoff game: 2020 NFC divisional game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

--Last playoff win: 2020 NFC wild card vs. Chicago Bears

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl XLIV vs. Indianapolis Colts

--Last Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XLIV

Washington Commanders - Three seasons

--Last playoff game: 2020 NFC wild card vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

--Last playoff win: 2005 NFC wild card at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

--Last Super Bowl appearance: Super Bowl XXVI vs. Buffalo Bills (January 1992)

--Last Super Bowl win: Super Bowl XXVI

All time

Cardinals - 25 seasons (1949-1974)

Washington - 25 seasons (1946-1971)

Steelers - 24 seasons (1948-1972)

Saints - 20 seasons (1967-1987)

Cleveland Browns - 17 seasons (2003-2020)

Bills - 17 seasons (2000-2017)

New York Giants - 17 seasons (1964-1981)

Eagles - 17 seasons (1961-1978)

Detroit Lions - 16 seasons (1936-1952)

Cardinals - 15 seasons (1983-1998)

Green Bay Packers - 15 seasons (1945-1960)

Cincinnati Bengals - 14 seasons (1991-2005)

Buccaneers - 14 seasons (1983-1997)

Kansas City Chiefs - 14 seasons (1972-1986)

Cardinals - 14 seasons (1933-1947)

Eagles - 14 seasons (1933-1947)

Steelers - 14 seasons (1933-1947)

