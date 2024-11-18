What is the longest NFL winning streak?

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 11 of the 2024 season 9-0 and had won 11 straight regular-season games, dating to the 2023 season, before losing to the Buffalo Bills. Add their four victories en route to winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, and the Chiefs won 15 straight altogether.

It was the longest winning streak for any team since the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers won 19 consecutive games over the 2010 and 2011 campaigns (before coincidentally losing to Kansas City). The Chiefs are the ninth team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to record a winning streak of at least 15 games.

While the Chiefs' regular-season streak was impressive, it remains far behind the NFL record of 23 held by the Indianapolis Colts. Peyton Manning and the Colts won nine straight games to finish the 2008 season and then started the 2009 campaign with 14 straight victories.

Here's a look at the longest regular-season winning streaks in NFL history:

23 games

▪︎ Indianapolis Colts (2008-09)

21 games

▪︎ New England Patriots (2006-08)

18 games

▪︎ Carolina Panthers (2014-15)

▪︎ New England Patriots (2003-04)

17 games

▪︎ Denver Broncos (2012-13)

▪︎ Chicago Bears (1933-34)

16 games

▪︎ Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-05)

▪︎ Miami Dolphins (1983-84)

▪︎ Miami Dolphins (1971-73)

▪︎ Chicago Bears (1941-42)

15 games

▪︎ San Francisco 49ers (2022-23)

▪︎ Green Bay Packers (2010-11)

▪︎ San Francisco 49ers (1989-90)

▪︎ Los Angeles Chargers (1960-61)

14 games

▪︎ Baltimore Ravens (2019-20)

▪︎ Denver Broncos (1997-98)

▪︎ Oakland Raiders (1976-77)

▪︎ Oakland Raiders (1967-68)

▪︎ Los Angeles Rams (1967-68)

