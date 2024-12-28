Alex Ovechkin was up to 868 career goals after scoring twice for the Capitals, but he was forced from the game after colliding with Utah's Jack McBain. (0:49)

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin will continue his pursuit of the NHL's career scoring record when he returns to the Washington Capitals' lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

The Capitals winger has been sidelined since breaking his fibula Nov. 18 in a collision with Utah Hockey Club forward Jack McBain. Ovechkin was leading the NHL with 15 goals in 18 games at the time -- his 868 total goals in hot pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's career scoring mark of 894.

That quest is back on now in a big way. But Ovechkin's return means more than just that to Washington.

"The obvious thing [Ovechkin brings] is the goal scoring," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "But I even just think the threat of him being able to score, I think it lifts up our entire group. Him being in the lineup, his presence, his infectious personality, demeanor and him being on the ice ... everybody in the building, along with our 19 other players, believe that he can score, and that lifts our entire group up."

Ovechkin said it was a "hard month" sitting on the sideline with most of his efforts focused on working out in the gym. Getting back on Gretzky's heels wasn't at the forefront of his mind until he got the green light to go back in.

"At that point, you don't think about all the stuff happening around [the chase]," he said. "You just focus on your recovery, your injury, and you [try] to get better coming back."

Many of Ovechkin's teammates have been invested for years in his title run, not only because of what it means for Ovechkin individually but for their entire group.

"When you're in the moment, you're on the edge of your seat when he scores," Carbery said. "But I honestly don't think the guys pay that much attention to [the total], other than we're just waiting for him to help us win another hockey game. I think it's one of the reasons [Ovechkin] has been so successful; he's so narrowly focused on helping us win a game tonight."

The 39-year-old -- who had never missed more than six games in his career with an ailment -- was scheduled to be out four to six weeks following the injury. He resumed skating Dec. 2 and had made steady progress into the NHL's recent holiday break.

Ovechkin was back at Friday's practice in his top-line spot with Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas and on the Capitals' top power-play unit, a strong indication that playing Saturday was the plan.

Washington went 10-5-1 without Ovechkin, and Carbery anticipates a significant "boost" for the Capitals as they try to maintain their position atop the Eastern Conference standings.

"He's our captain; he's the greatest goal scorer of all time," Carbery said. "You could feel it, like you were just waiting for the day when he's going to come back in the lineup. You could feel his presence around, and he's participated a little bit more, and now the day has come."