The NHL's roster freeze for 2024-25 kicked in last night. GMs: put your pencils down. Although no trades can be made until the freeze lifts on Dec. 27, that will not stop teams from having discussions to improve their rosters.

Some real doozies have happened over the past couple of weeks: Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, Cam Fowler and Mackenzie Blackwood all have new addresses. The ESPN Big Board features some big names this season, and while we don't expect the likes of Mitch Marner or Mikko Rantanen to be moved, could Chris Kreider be traded if the New York Rangers continue their free fall?

Instead of speculating on which players can be moved, let's have some fun. Looking at teams around the league, from contenders to tank commanders, let's find some new homes for players with trades that would make some sense, or have percolated in the rumor mill already.