New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, the team announced Thursday.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said he expects Hischier to be ready to play after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"It would be a surprise if he wasn't available when we return from the break," Keefe said of the forward, who is nursing an upper-body injury.

Hischier was injured after taking a cross-check up high from Montreal captain Nick Suzuki during the second period of the Devils' 4-3 overtime win against the host Canadiens on Jan. 25. Hischier returned to the ice for one shift in the third before retreating to the locker room.

Hischier, 26, leads the team in goals (24) to go along with 19 assists in 51 games this season.

He has recorded 396 points (160 goals, 236 assists) in 503 career games since being selected by the Devils with the first overall pick of the 2017 NHL draft.

Also on Thursday, the Devils recalled defenseman Simon Nemec from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Nemec, 20, has one assist in nine games this season with the Devils. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 69 career games since being selected by New Jersey with the second overall pick of the 2022 NHL draft.