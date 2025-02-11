Jan Aage Fjortoft and Mario Melchoit discuss Arsenal's lack of trophies in recent years under Mikel Arteta. (1:03)

Bukayo Saka has given Arsenal a timely boost by returning to light training following his hamstring injury.

The England winger, 23, hasn't featured for the Premier League title hopefuls since the end of December, when he injured his hamstring at Crystal Palace.

Saka required surgery afterwards and Mikel Arteta -- unsure of his return date -- was unsuccessful in his attempts to boost Arsenal's struggling forward line in January.

Bukayo Saka has returned to light training for Arsenal in Dubai. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But Saka made the trip for the north London's club mid-season training camp in Dubai and on Monday was pictured going through drills in the gym as he gears up for a return to full contact in training.

Saka is expected to return to action in March, when Arsenal will hope to be kicking on in their Premier League and Champions League run-ins.

Arsenal, who exploited a rare 11-day break in the schedule to head to Dubai, take on Leicester City in the league on Saturday, aiming to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

Defender Ben White is in contention to return after a knee injury, which has kept him sidelined since November.