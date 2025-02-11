Open Extended Reactions

Chloe Kelly joined Arsenal last month to boost her chances of making England's Euro 2025 squad. Getty

Chloe Kelly has been excluded from Sarina Wiegman's first squad of 2025 ahead of crucial Nations League fixtures while Nikita Parris earns her first call up since 2022.

Kelly, who made the deadline day loan move to Arsenal, was not named in the squad following limited game time. The forward has struggled for minutes this season and has only featured in City's FA Cup tie with Ipswich so far in 2025, having been unable to feature for the north London side yet. She withdrew from the last England squad of 2024 due to concussion.

"She hasn't played enough in my opinion," Wiegman told a news conference on Tuesday. "She's moved now, but last autumn she hardly played and as I said, she built some credits."

"She's not out for the Euros when she gets back. She's in full training, hopefully she gets the minutes soon so she can show us again and then as I said, we'll revisit it."

England begin their Nations League campaign with a trip to Portugal before hosting Spain in a 2023 World Cup final rematch at Wembley stadium on Feb. 26. The Lionesses are looking to defend their Euro 2022 crown at the upcoming 2025 edition in Switzerland in July.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Parris returns to the squad for the first time since November 2022. She was part of Euros winning team but fell out of favour for the squad after the tournament. Injuries to several members of Wiegman's core team have paved the way for her return.

Manchester City duo Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood remain absent due to knee injuries, along with Georgia Stanway.

Lauren James has been absent from the England set up since April 2025 after suffering consecutive lower-leg injuries. Her Chelsea teammate Niamh Charles also returns for the first time since July following a shoulder injury.

Weigman has kept a host of young players including Jessica Naz, Ruby Mace, Laura Blindkilde-Brown and Jess Park to fill the gaps left by injuries.

Meanwhile, Weigman offered her support for Khadija Shaw, who has been the victim of racist and misogynistic abuse in recent weeks. The abuse saw Shaw sit out City's League Cup semifinal last week.

"I stand with her too, with everyone who has had abuse, or racism, which is what we're talking about here, it's absolutely unacceptable and yes we need to do more about it. It's a concern. It's just really unacceptable," she said.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Ruby Mace (Leicester City), Jess Park (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren James (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur), Nikita Parris (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)