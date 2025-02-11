Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature in Wednesday night's Merseyside derby against Everton after recovering from a thigh injury.

Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn in the second half of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Bournemouth last week and was absent for the Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur as well as Sunday's shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

However, the defender has now returned to training and will be assessed ahead of the final ever derby to be played at Goodison Park.

"Trent did part of a training session with us yesterday so let's see how he is today," Slot said on Tuesday. "He will hopefully train with us again and then we'll decide whether we take him to the game."

Liverpool are set to be without Joe Gomez for their clash with David Moyes' side, with the centre-back still being assessed after suffering a recurrence of his recent leg injury in the defeat to Plymouth.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in contention to feature against Everton on Wednesday. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Premier League leaders could go nine points clear at the top of the table with a victory on Wednesday night - - with the fixture having been postponed due to Storm Darragh in December - - but Slot has conceded his team will have to be at their best if they are to triumph in the final Goodison derby before Everton move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"It's an extra reason why the atmosphere will probably be even better than before," Slot said. "It's probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and that's never easy to play against.

"Every single time they cross they cross the halfway line or they get a corner kick, the fans will cheer for them and you have to be really mentally strong as the away team to focus on what you have to do.

"It's not the first time for these players that they are playing in atmospheres like this so I hope they can focus on what they have to do. It's not only tactical, you also have to stand up to those emotions.

"I noticed in the Plymouth game that the intensity of the tackles, how aggressive they were that was because of the quality of their players but also because of the emotion in the stadium. We have to be up for that."

He added: "As long as I'm in football, I've known that derbies are always more difficult. Fans bring the best out of players. I've experienced this already a few times at Anfield.

"I experienced this many times at my former club [Feyenoord]. I hope I'm not going to experience that tomorrow but I think the fans will bring the best out of the Everton players again."