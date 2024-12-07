Gab Marcotti believes Liverpool are growing in confidence that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with the club. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions on Merseyside.

The four other Premier League games Saturday remained on as planned.

The final league Merseyside derby at Goodison -- ahead of Everton's move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock -- was set to kick off at 12.30 p.m on Saturday.

However, it has now been confirmed the match will not go ahead owing to the effects of Storm Darragh, with strong winds of up to 70mph forecast in the region.

Conversations between the two clubs and the local authorities took place on Saturday morning, with concerns for safety of supporters travelling to Goodison leading to the call to postpone being made. The fixture is now likely to be rearranged as a night game later in the season.

An Everton statement on Saturday morning said: "Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6 a.m on Sunday, today's fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

"Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture."

Liverpool are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, though that lead could be cut to four points if Chelsea and Arsenal secure victories over Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur respectively this weekend.

The remaining games start at 3 p.m. local time. Aston Villa hosts Southampton and urged fans to use extra time to get to Villa Park in Birmingham, in the West Midlands.

In London, Brentford will host Newcastle, and Crystal Palace will host Manchester City.

Brentford and Palace both said their games will be played.

"Today's match is still scheduled to go ahead despite the bad weather," Brentford said. "Please travel safely, plan ahead, and allow extra time for your journey."

Storm Darragh was expected to "gradually ease from late morning as it crosses the UK, so the strongest winds in the west will start to reduce through Saturday," Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.