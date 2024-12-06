Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has backed goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher to bounce back from his error against Newcastle United on Wednesday but has said first-choice Alisson Becker will be back from injury "very soon."

Alisson has been sidelined since early October with a hamstring issue, with Kelleher having proved a capable deputy in his absence, helping Liverpool build up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and maintain their flawless record in the revamped Champions League.

The Republic of Ireland international started well at St. James' Park on Wednesday night, saving brilliantly from Anthony Gordon in the first-half to keep the visitors in the game.

However, his decision not to claim a late Newcastle free-kick proved costly as defender Fabian Schär snuck in at the back post to score a 90th-minute equaliser, ensuring the game finished 3-3, despite Liverpool twice coming from behind against Eddie Howe's side.

"It was at 1-0 when Joe Gomez made a mistake and he saved us in that moment, so maybe he saved us a point because if we went 2-0 down, you never know what can happen afterwards, but things could have been even harder for us," Slot said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of Liverpool's clash with Everton.

"Unfortunately for Caoimhín, in that position if you make a mistake as a goalkeeper, it is very difficult for someone else to cover it up for you. He's done that a few times for us -- he's been there to help us when a player makes a mistake. Unfortunately, we, as a team, are not able to help him if he misjudges a ball because he is our last player.

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday. Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

"He's in a good place although he is disappointed, like all the others, because we dropped points from a winning situation one minute before the end. But he can go into this game with a lot of confidence, let that be clear. Alisson is not ready yet but he will be soon."

Slot also confirmed that Liverpool are set to be without long-term absentees Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa for Saturday's game -- though both are nearing a return -- while defenders Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley also remain sidelined.

This weekend's Merseyside derby is set to be the last league meeting between the two sides at Goodison Park, with Everton set to relocate from their iconic home to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Asked about the significance of the occasion, Slot said: "It's going to be special for everyone. For all of the fans that are involved, the players that are involved and the managers.

"To be part of this game is already special and to be part of the last one at Goodison Park probably makes it even more special. It's only a nice experience if the result goes your way so that is what we're focusing on most."