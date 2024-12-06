Everton vs. Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

Janusz Michallik reveals the key for Everton to get a positive result against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their last Premier League clash at Goodison Park. (1:14)

Liverpool head to Goodison Park for the final time on Saturday as Everton host their last Merseyside derby before moving to their brand new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Everton head into the 254th Merseyside derby seeing back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since April having ended a five-game winless run with a 4-0 rout against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. Sean Dyche's side sit five points clear of the relegation zone, looking for a derby win to kick-off a succession of tricky matches to follow. Everton will face three more of the 'big six' following the clash with their local rivals.

Liverpool, who are seven points clear at the top of the table, will be looking to return to winning ways following a 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday. Saturday's clash will be the first Merseyside derby for Arne Slot who has had a stellar start as Liverpool manager recording 11 wins, two draws and one loss in the Premier League.

When the two teams met at Goodison Park last season, Everton secured a shock victory by overcoming Jürgen Klopp's side 2-0 to put an end to Liverpool's 12-game unbeaten streak at the Toffee's ground.

Here's everything you need to know.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12.30 p.m. GMT (7.30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

VAR: Chris Kavanagh.

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Everton Injury/suspension updates:

James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Liverpool Injury/suspension updates:

Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, DOUBT

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Diogo Jota, F, upper body, DOUBT

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, DOUBT

Everton host Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Stats:

Expected lineups:

Everton:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala

LW Dwight McNeil | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Iliman Ndiaye

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool:

GK Caoimhín Kelleher

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Curtis Jones

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

