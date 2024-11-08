Coco Gauff takes down Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to set up a matchup with Zheng Qinwen in the WTA Finals. (0:50)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Coco Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Friday to set up a showdown with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals.

Gauff generated six break points to Sabalenka's four in the 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory and built on early momentum in the opening set's tiebreak that she carried through to the second set.

At 20, she's the youngest player to make the final at the WTA Finals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

Coco Gauff, 20, defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to become the youngest player since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010 to reach the finals of the WTA Finals. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Zheng earlier defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in Saturday's final.

Zheng continued her remarkable season by reaching the decider in her first appearance. The Chinese player has won 31 of her 36 matches since Wimbledon, more than anyone else on the tour.

Zheng struck nine aces as she defeated Krejcikova in 1 hour, 40 minutes.