What is LOVB? League One Volleyball teams, players, schedule

The largest brand in youth volleyball is turning pro.

League One Volleyball, branded as LOVB, has 54 junior clubs with 61 locations across the country, along with a training center near Appleton, Wisconsin. More than 14,000 athletes, 3,000 coaches and 1,300 teams are affiliated with LOVB.

Now, LOVB is bringing a new six-team professional women's volleyball league to ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. ESPN will air 10 LOVB Pro matches across its networks. Eighteen of LOVB's matches will also stream on ESPN+.

Here's everything to know about League One Volleyball:

What is LOVB?

Founded in 2020, League One Volleyball, or LOVB, is an organization with a mission to reimagine the future of volleyball. LOVB is a singular holistic ecosystem -- from club to pro -- that has the largest community of youth volleyball clubs in the country.

What is LOVB Pro?

LOVB Pro is League One Volleyball's new six-team professional women's indoor volleyball league.

Where are LOVB Pro's six teams located?

The inaugural season features LOVB Pro teams in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Houston, Madison, Wisconsin, Omaha, Nebraska, and Salt Lake City.

When does the LOVB Pro season begin?

The inaugural LOVB Pro season begins Wednesday with its first match at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia. The season concludes with the LOVB Pro Finals in April at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

How can fans watch LOVB Pro matches?

Fans can catch all the action in the League One Volleyball streaming hub.

What is the LOVB Pro schedule?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday

Salt Lake at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday

Austin at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday (at Houston)

Madison vs. Austin - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Omaha at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Jan. 15

Atlanta at Austin - 8 p.m.

Jan. 17

Salt Lake at Madison - 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Jan. 18 (at Madison)

Houston vs. Salt Lake - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Omaha at Madison - 10 p.m. on ESPNU

Jan. 22

Houston at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

Jan. 24

Madison at Omaha - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Jan. 25 (at Omaha)

Atlanta vs. Madison - 5:30 p.m.

Austin at Omaha - 8 p.m.

Jan. 29

Houston at Madison - 8 p.m.

Jan. 31

Salt Lake at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Feb. 1 (at Atlanta)

Austin vs. Salt Lake - 4:30 p.m.

Omaha at Atlanta - 7 p.m.

Feb. 5

Houston at Austin - 8 p.m.

Feb. 7

Atlanta at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

Feb. 8 (at Salt Lake)

Madison vs. Atlanta - 6:30 p.m.

Omaha at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

Feb. 14

LOVB Classic match No. 1 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

LOVB Classic match No. 2 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

Feb. 15

LOVB Classic match No. 3 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

LOVB Classic match No. 4 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

Feb. 16

LOVB Classic match No. 5 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

LOVB Classic match No. 6 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPNU

LOVB Classic match No. 7 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN2

Feb. 19

Houston at Austin - 8 p.m.

Feb. 20 (at Austin)

Omaha vs. Houston - 5:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Austin - 8 p.m.

Feb. 21

Madison at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

Salt Lake at Houston - 8 p.m.

Feb. 28

Omaha at Madison - 8 p.m.

March 1 (at Madison)

Atlanta vs. Omaha - 5:30 p.m.

Austin at Madison - 8 p.m.

March 6

Salt Lake at Omaha - 9 p.m. on ESPNU

March 7

Houston at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

March 8 (at Atlanta)

Madison vs. Houston - 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Atlanta - 7 p.m.

March 13

Omaha at Madison - 8 p.m.

March 14

Atlanta at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

March 15 (at Houston)

Salt Lake vs. Atlanta - 5:30 p.m.

Austin at Houston - 8 p.m.

March 20

Madison at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

March 21

Austin at Omaha - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

March 22 (at Omaha)

Atlanta vs. Austin - 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Omaha - 8 p.m.

March 27

Atlanta at Houston - 8 p.m.

March 28

Omaha at Austin - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

March 29 (at Austin)

Salt Lake vs. Omaha - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Madison at Austin - 10 p.m. on ESPN2

April 3

Atlanta at Omaha - 8 p.m.

April 4

Madison at Salt Lake - 10 p.m. on ESPNU

April 5 (at Salt Lake)

Houston vs. Madison - 6:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

April 10

LOVB Finals match No. 1 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - TBD on ESPN+

LOVB Finals match No. 2 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - TBD on ESPN+

April 11

LOVB Finals match No. 3 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 7 p.m. on ESPN2

LOVB Finals match No. 4 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 10 p.m. on ESPN2

April 13

LOVB Finals match No. 5 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 4 p.m. on ESPN2

LOVB Pro home arenas

LOVB Atlanta: Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia

LOVB Austin: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, or Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

LOVB Houston: Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas

LOVB Madison: Wisconsin Field House or Alliant Energy Center

LOVB Omaha: Baxter Arena or Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska

LOVB Salt Lake: Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena in Taylorsville, Utah, or Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah

LOVB Pro team rosters

LOVB Atlanta

McKenzie Adams, outside hitter

Marta Bechis, setter

Madi Bugg, setter

Kelsey Cook, outside hitter

Danielle Cuttino, opposite hitter

Gia Day, outside hitter

Rachel Fairbanks, setter

Tessa Grubbs, opposite hitter

Kayla Haneline, middle blocker

Magdalena Jehlárová, middle blocker

Tia Jimerson, middle blocker

Beatrice Negretti, libero

Onye Ofoegbu, middle blocker

Piyanut Pannoy, libero

Jessica Rivero Marin, outside hitter

Iga Wasilewska, middle blocker

LOVB Austin

Khat Bell, opposite hitter

Carly DeHoog, opposite hitter

Logan Eggleston, outside hitter

Juliann Faucette, opposite hitter

Alessia Gennari, outside hitter

Anna Haak, outside hitter

Leah Hardeman, outside hitter

Kotoe Inoue, libero

Zoe Jarvis, libero

Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, setter

Carli Lloyd, setter

Molly McCage, middle blocker

Chiaka Ogbogu, middle blocker

Asjia O'Neal, middle blocker

Madisen Skinner, opposite hitter

LOVB Houston

Kaisa Alanko, setter

Key Alves, libero

Anita Anwusi, middle blocker

Christina Bauer, middle blocker

Julia Brown, outside hitter

Raphaela Folie, middle blocker

Grace Frohling, opposite hitter

Micha Hancock, setter

Amber Igiede, middle blocker

Sara Loda, outside hitter

Jess Mruzik, outside hitter

Karin Palgutova, outside hitter

Anna Pogany, libero

Madi Rishel, outside hitter

Jordan Thompson, opposite hitter

LOVB Madison

Lauren Carlini, setter

Claire Chaussee, outside hitter

Ana Beatriz Correa, middle blocker

Claire Felix, middle blocker

Sarah Franklin, outside hitter

Anna Hall, middle blocker

Mariena Hayden, outside hitter

Jennifer Janiska, outside hitter

Danica Markovic, setter

Milica Medved, libero

Taylor Sandbothe, middle blocker

Daly Santana, outside hitter

Annie Schumacher, opposite hitter

Temi Thomas-Ailara, opposite hitter

Simin Wang, libero

LOVB Omaha

Gabby Blossom, setter

Annie Cesar, libero

Laura Dijkema, setter

Kimberly Drewniok, opposite hitter

Audriana Fitzmorris, opposite hitter

Candelaria Herrera, middle blocker

Madi Kubik-Banks, outside hitter

Jordan Larson, outside hitter

Lexi Rodriguez, libero

Vicky Savard, outside hitter

Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker

Amber Stivrins, outside hitter

Emily Thater, middle blocker

Jaali Winters, outside hitter

Justine Wong-Orantes, libero

LOVB Salt Lake

Heidy Casanova, opposite hitter

Tori Dixon, middle blocker

Dani Drews, outside hitter

Skylar Fields, opposite hitter

Sophie Fischer, middle blocker

Serena Gray, middle blocker

Maddie Haynes, outside hitter

Claire Hoffman, outside hitter

Roni Jones-Perry, outside hitter

Manami Kojima, libero

Mary Lake, libero

Tamaki Matsui, setter

Morgan Miller, outside hitter

Jordyn Poulter, setter

Haleigh Washington, middle blocker