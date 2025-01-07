What is LOVB? League One Volleyball teams, players, schedule

The largest brand in youth volleyball is turning pro.
League One Volleyball, branded as LOVB, has 54 junior clubs with 61 locations across the country, along with a training center near Appleton, Wisconsin. More than 14,000 athletes, 3,000 coaches and 1,300 teams are affiliated with LOVB.
Now, LOVB is bringing a new six-team professional women's volleyball league to ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. ESPN will air 10 LOVB Pro matches across its networks. Eighteen of LOVB's matches will also stream on ESPN+.
Here's everything to know about League One Volleyball:
What is LOVB?
Founded in 2020, League One Volleyball, or LOVB, is an organization with a mission to reimagine the future of volleyball. LOVB is a singular holistic ecosystem -- from club to pro -- that has the largest community of youth volleyball clubs in the country.
What is LOVB Pro?
LOVB Pro is League One Volleyball's new six-team professional women's indoor volleyball league.
Where are LOVB Pro's six teams located?
The inaugural season features LOVB Pro teams in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Houston, Madison, Wisconsin, Omaha, Nebraska, and Salt Lake City.
When does the LOVB Pro season begin?
The inaugural LOVB Pro season begins Wednesday with its first match at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia. The season concludes with the LOVB Pro Finals in April at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
How can fans watch LOVB Pro matches?
Fans can catch all the action in the League One Volleyball streaming hub.
What is the LOVB Pro schedule?
*All times Eastern
Wednesday
Salt Lake at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Thursday
Austin at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Friday (at Houston)
Madison vs. Austin - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Omaha at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Jan. 15
Atlanta at Austin - 8 p.m.
Jan. 17
Salt Lake at Madison - 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Jan. 18 (at Madison)
Houston vs. Salt Lake - 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Omaha at Madison - 10 p.m. on ESPNU
Jan. 22
Houston at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.
Jan. 24
Madison at Omaha - 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Jan. 25 (at Omaha)
Atlanta vs. Madison - 5:30 p.m.
Austin at Omaha - 8 p.m.
Jan. 29
Houston at Madison - 8 p.m.
Jan. 31
Salt Lake at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Feb. 1 (at Atlanta)
Austin vs. Salt Lake - 4:30 p.m.
Omaha at Atlanta - 7 p.m.
Feb. 5
Houston at Austin - 8 p.m.
Feb. 7
Atlanta at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.
Feb. 8 (at Salt Lake)
Madison vs. Atlanta - 6:30 p.m.
Omaha at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.
Feb. 14
LOVB Classic match No. 1 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+
LOVB Classic match No. 2 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+
Feb. 15
LOVB Classic match No. 3 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+
LOVB Classic match No. 4 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+
Feb. 16
LOVB Classic match No. 5 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+
LOVB Classic match No. 6 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPNU
LOVB Classic match No. 7 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN2
Feb. 19
Houston at Austin - 8 p.m.
Feb. 20 (at Austin)
Omaha vs. Houston - 5:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at Austin - 8 p.m.
Feb. 21
Madison at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
Salt Lake at Houston - 8 p.m.
Feb. 28
Omaha at Madison - 8 p.m.
March 1 (at Madison)
Atlanta vs. Omaha - 5:30 p.m.
Austin at Madison - 8 p.m.
March 6
Salt Lake at Omaha - 9 p.m. on ESPNU
March 7
Houston at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.
March 8 (at Atlanta)
Madison vs. Houston - 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Atlanta - 7 p.m.
March 13
Omaha at Madison - 8 p.m.
March 14
Atlanta at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+
March 15 (at Houston)
Salt Lake vs. Atlanta - 5:30 p.m.
Austin at Houston - 8 p.m.
March 20
Madison at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.
March 21
Austin at Omaha - 8 p.m. on ESPN+
March 22 (at Omaha)
Atlanta vs. Austin - 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Omaha - 8 p.m.
March 27
Atlanta at Houston - 8 p.m.
March 28
Omaha at Austin - 8 p.m. on ESPN+
March 29 (at Austin)
Salt Lake vs. Omaha - 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Madison at Austin - 10 p.m. on ESPN2
April 3
Atlanta at Omaha - 8 p.m.
April 4
Madison at Salt Lake - 10 p.m. on ESPNU
April 5 (at Salt Lake)
Houston vs. Madison - 6:30 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.
April 10
LOVB Finals match No. 1 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - TBD on ESPN+
LOVB Finals match No. 2 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - TBD on ESPN+
April 11
LOVB Finals match No. 3 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 7 p.m. on ESPN2
LOVB Finals match No. 4 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 10 p.m. on ESPN2
April 13
LOVB Finals match No. 5 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 4 p.m. on ESPN2
LOVB Pro home arenas
LOVB Atlanta: Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia
LOVB Austin: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, or Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
LOVB Houston: Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas
LOVB Madison: Wisconsin Field House or Alliant Energy Center
LOVB Omaha: Baxter Arena or Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska
LOVB Salt Lake: Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena in Taylorsville, Utah, or Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah
LOVB Pro team rosters
LOVB Atlanta
McKenzie Adams, outside hitter
Marta Bechis, setter
Madi Bugg, setter
Kelsey Cook, outside hitter
Danielle Cuttino, opposite hitter
Gia Day, outside hitter
Rachel Fairbanks, setter
Tessa Grubbs, opposite hitter
Kayla Haneline, middle blocker
Magdalena Jehlárová, middle blocker
Tia Jimerson, middle blocker
Beatrice Negretti, libero
Onye Ofoegbu, middle blocker
Piyanut Pannoy, libero
Jessica Rivero Marin, outside hitter
Iga Wasilewska, middle blocker
LOVB Austin
Khat Bell, opposite hitter
Carly DeHoog, opposite hitter
Logan Eggleston, outside hitter
Juliann Faucette, opposite hitter
Alessia Gennari, outside hitter
Anna Haak, outside hitter
Leah Hardeman, outside hitter
Kotoe Inoue, libero
Zoe Jarvis, libero
Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, setter
Carli Lloyd, setter
Molly McCage, middle blocker
Chiaka Ogbogu, middle blocker
Asjia O'Neal, middle blocker
Madisen Skinner, opposite hitter
LOVB Houston
Kaisa Alanko, setter
Key Alves, libero
Anita Anwusi, middle blocker
Christina Bauer, middle blocker
Julia Brown, outside hitter
Raphaela Folie, middle blocker
Grace Frohling, opposite hitter
Micha Hancock, setter
Amber Igiede, middle blocker
Sara Loda, outside hitter
Jess Mruzik, outside hitter
Karin Palgutova, outside hitter
Anna Pogany, libero
Madi Rishel, outside hitter
Jordan Thompson, opposite hitter
LOVB Madison
Lauren Carlini, setter
Claire Chaussee, outside hitter
Ana Beatriz Correa, middle blocker
Claire Felix, middle blocker
Sarah Franklin, outside hitter
Anna Hall, middle blocker
Mariena Hayden, outside hitter
Jennifer Janiska, outside hitter
Danica Markovic, setter
Milica Medved, libero
Taylor Sandbothe, middle blocker
Daly Santana, outside hitter
Annie Schumacher, opposite hitter
Temi Thomas-Ailara, opposite hitter
Simin Wang, libero
LOVB Omaha
Gabby Blossom, setter
Annie Cesar, libero
Laura Dijkema, setter
Kimberly Drewniok, opposite hitter
Audriana Fitzmorris, opposite hitter
Candelaria Herrera, middle blocker
Madi Kubik-Banks, outside hitter
Jordan Larson, outside hitter
Lexi Rodriguez, libero
Vicky Savard, outside hitter
Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker
Amber Stivrins, outside hitter
Emily Thater, middle blocker
Jaali Winters, outside hitter
Justine Wong-Orantes, libero
LOVB Salt Lake
Heidy Casanova, opposite hitter
Tori Dixon, middle blocker
Dani Drews, outside hitter
Skylar Fields, opposite hitter
Sophie Fischer, middle blocker
Serena Gray, middle blocker
Maddie Haynes, outside hitter
Claire Hoffman, outside hitter
Roni Jones-Perry, outside hitter
Manami Kojima, libero
Mary Lake, libero
Tamaki Matsui, setter
Morgan Miller, outside hitter
Jordyn Poulter, setter
Haleigh Washington, middle blocker