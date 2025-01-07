        <
        >

          What is LOVB? League One Volleyball teams, players, schedule

          LOVB kicks off its inaugural season in January 2025. League One Volleyball
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 7, 2025, 07:34 PM

          The largest brand in youth volleyball is turning pro.

          League One Volleyball, branded as LOVB, has 54 junior clubs with 61 locations across the country, along with a training center near Appleton, Wisconsin. More than 14,000 athletes, 3,000 coaches and 1,300 teams are affiliated with LOVB.

          Now, LOVB is bringing a new six-team professional women's volleyball league to ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. ESPN will air 10 LOVB Pro matches across its networks. Eighteen of LOVB's matches will also stream on ESPN+.

          Here's everything to know about League One Volleyball:

          What is LOVB?

          Founded in 2020, League One Volleyball, or LOVB, is an organization with a mission to reimagine the future of volleyball. LOVB is a singular holistic ecosystem -- from club to pro -- that has the largest community of youth volleyball clubs in the country.

          What is LOVB Pro?

          LOVB Pro is League One Volleyball's new six-team professional women's indoor volleyball league.

          Where are LOVB Pro's six teams located?

          The inaugural season features LOVB Pro teams in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Houston, Madison, Wisconsin, Omaha, Nebraska, and Salt Lake City.

          When does the LOVB Pro season begin?

          The inaugural LOVB Pro season begins Wednesday with its first match at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia. The season concludes with the LOVB Pro Finals in April at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

          How can fans watch LOVB Pro matches?

          Fans can catch all the action in the League One Volleyball streaming hub.

          What is the LOVB Pro schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Wednesday

          Salt Lake at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          Thursday

          Austin at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          Friday (at Houston)

          Madison vs. Austin - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          Omaha at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          Jan. 15

          Atlanta at Austin - 8 p.m.

          Jan. 17

          Salt Lake at Madison - 9 p.m. on ESPNU

          Jan. 18 (at Madison)

          Houston vs. Salt Lake - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

          Omaha at Madison - 10 p.m. on ESPNU

          Jan. 22

          Houston at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

          Jan. 24

          Madison at Omaha - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          Jan. 25 (at Omaha)

          Atlanta vs. Madison - 5:30 p.m.

          Austin at Omaha - 8 p.m.

          Jan. 29

          Houston at Madison - 8 p.m.

          Jan. 31

          Salt Lake at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          Feb. 1 (at Atlanta)

          Austin vs. Salt Lake - 4:30 p.m.

          Omaha at Atlanta - 7 p.m.

          Feb. 5

          Houston at Austin - 8 p.m.

          Feb. 7

          Atlanta at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

          Feb. 8 (at Salt Lake)

          Madison vs. Atlanta - 6:30 p.m.

          Omaha at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

          Feb. 14

          LOVB Classic match No. 1 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

          LOVB Classic match No. 2 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

          Feb. 15

          LOVB Classic match No. 3 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

          LOVB Classic match No. 4 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

          Feb. 16

          LOVB Classic match No. 5 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN+

          LOVB Classic match No. 6 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPNU

          LOVB Classic match No. 7 at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri - TBD on ESPN2

          Feb. 19

          Houston at Austin - 8 p.m.

          Feb. 20 (at Austin)

          Omaha vs. Houston - 5:30 p.m.

          Salt Lake at Austin - 8 p.m.

          Feb. 21

          Madison at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

          Feb. 27

          Salt Lake at Houston - 8 p.m.

          Feb. 28

          Omaha at Madison - 8 p.m.

          March 1 (at Madison)

          Atlanta vs. Omaha - 5:30 p.m.

          Austin at Madison - 8 p.m.

          March 6

          Salt Lake at Omaha - 9 p.m. on ESPNU

          March 7

          Houston at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

          March 8 (at Atlanta)

          Madison vs. Houston - 4:30 p.m.

          Austin at Atlanta - 7 p.m.

          March 13

          Omaha at Madison - 8 p.m.

          March 14

          Atlanta at Houston - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          March 15 (at Houston)

          Salt Lake vs. Atlanta - 5:30 p.m.

          Austin at Houston - 8 p.m.

          March 20

          Madison at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

          March 21

          Austin at Omaha - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          March 22 (at Omaha)

          Atlanta vs. Austin - 5:30 p.m.

          Houston at Omaha - 8 p.m.

          March 27

          Atlanta at Houston - 8 p.m.

          March 28

          Omaha at Austin - 8 p.m. on ESPN+

          March 29 (at Austin)

          Salt Lake vs. Omaha - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

          Madison at Austin - 10 p.m. on ESPN2

          April 3

          Atlanta at Omaha - 8 p.m.

          April 4

          Madison at Salt Lake - 10 p.m. on ESPNU

          April 5 (at Salt Lake)

          Houston vs. Madison - 6:30 p.m.

          Austin at Salt Lake - 9 p.m.

          April 10

          LOVB Finals match No. 1 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - TBD on ESPN+

          LOVB Finals match No. 2 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - TBD on ESPN+

          April 11

          LOVB Finals match No. 3 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 7 p.m. on ESPN2

          LOVB Finals match No. 4 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 10 p.m. on ESPN2

          April 13

          LOVB Finals match No. 5 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - 4 p.m. on ESPN2

          LOVB Pro home arenas

          LOVB Atlanta: Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia

          LOVB Austin: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, or Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

          LOVB Houston: Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas

          LOVB Madison: Wisconsin Field House or Alliant Energy Center

          LOVB Omaha: Baxter Arena or Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska

          LOVB Salt Lake: Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena in Taylorsville, Utah, or Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah

          LOVB Pro team rosters

          LOVB Atlanta

          McKenzie Adams, outside hitter

          Marta Bechis, setter

          Madi Bugg, setter

          Kelsey Cook, outside hitter

          Danielle Cuttino, opposite hitter

          Gia Day, outside hitter

          Rachel Fairbanks, setter

          Tessa Grubbs, opposite hitter

          Kayla Haneline, middle blocker

          Magdalena Jehlárová, middle blocker

          Tia Jimerson, middle blocker

          Beatrice Negretti, libero

          Onye Ofoegbu, middle blocker

          Piyanut Pannoy, libero

          Jessica Rivero Marin, outside hitter

          Iga Wasilewska, middle blocker

          LOVB Austin

          Khat Bell, opposite hitter

          Carly DeHoog, opposite hitter

          Logan Eggleston, outside hitter

          Juliann Faucette, opposite hitter

          Alessia Gennari, outside hitter

          Anna Haak, outside hitter

          Leah Hardeman, outside hitter

          Kotoe Inoue, libero

          Zoe Jarvis, libero

          Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, setter

          Carli Lloyd, setter

          Molly McCage, middle blocker

          Chiaka Ogbogu, middle blocker

          Asjia O'Neal, middle blocker

          Madisen Skinner, opposite hitter

          LOVB Houston

          Kaisa Alanko, setter

          Key Alves, libero

          Anita Anwusi, middle blocker

          Christina Bauer, middle blocker

          Julia Brown, outside hitter

          Raphaela Folie, middle blocker

          Grace Frohling, opposite hitter

          Micha Hancock, setter

          Amber Igiede, middle blocker

          Sara Loda, outside hitter

          Jess Mruzik, outside hitter

          Karin Palgutova, outside hitter

          Anna Pogany, libero

          Madi Rishel, outside hitter

          Jordan Thompson, opposite hitter

          LOVB Madison

          Lauren Carlini, setter

          Claire Chaussee, outside hitter

          Ana Beatriz Correa, middle blocker

          Claire Felix, middle blocker

          Sarah Franklin, outside hitter

          Anna Hall, middle blocker

          Mariena Hayden, outside hitter

          Jennifer Janiska, outside hitter

          Danica Markovic, setter

          Milica Medved, libero

          Taylor Sandbothe, middle blocker

          Daly Santana, outside hitter

          Annie Schumacher, opposite hitter

          Temi Thomas-Ailara, opposite hitter

          Simin Wang, libero

          LOVB Omaha

          Gabby Blossom, setter

          Annie Cesar, libero

          Laura Dijkema, setter

          Kimberly Drewniok, opposite hitter

          Audriana Fitzmorris, opposite hitter

          Candelaria Herrera, middle blocker

          Madi Kubik-Banks, outside hitter

          Jordan Larson, outside hitter

          Lexi Rodriguez, libero

          Vicky Savard, outside hitter

          Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker

          Amber Stivrins, outside hitter

          Emily Thater, middle blocker

          Jaali Winters, outside hitter

          Justine Wong-Orantes, libero

          LOVB Salt Lake

          Heidy Casanova, opposite hitter

          Tori Dixon, middle blocker

          Dani Drews, outside hitter

          Skylar Fields, opposite hitter

          Sophie Fischer, middle blocker

          Serena Gray, middle blocker

          Maddie Haynes, outside hitter

          Claire Hoffman, outside hitter

          Roni Jones-Perry, outside hitter

          Manami Kojima, libero

          Mary Lake, libero

          Tamaki Matsui, setter

          Morgan Miller, outside hitter

          Jordyn Poulter, setter

          Haleigh Washington, middle blocker