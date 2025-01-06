Calendar 2025: World Championships, Cricket World Cups, Hockey Asia Cup and more

Open Extended Reactions

After an action-packed 2024 that saw India break new ground in the Olympics & Paralympics as well as in chess, 2025 will witness a sedate season in comparison. Despite being a year without a major multi-sports event, Indian athletes will feature across a host of World Championships, World Cups and continental events.

Here's the 2025 calendar to keep track of big tournaments and ESPN India's coverage:

January

2024-25 Hockey India League (M): December 28 to February 01

The men's Hockey India League continues right through to its conclusion on February 01.

2025 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Doha, Qatar: January 06-11

India's best TT players begin their year in Doha, where the doubles pairs are seeded, but the singles players will need to go through qualification.

2024 National Boxing Championships (M) in Bareilly, India: January 06-13

The Boxing Federation of India has organised last year's nationals in January, while this year's nationals will take place in December.

2025 Malaysia Open, Badminton (Super 1000) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: January 07-12

The badminton calendar begins once more with the Malaysia Open, with India's best badminton stars aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2024.

2025 ISSF Grand Prix 10m, Shooting in Ruse, Slovenia: January 07-12

2025 Ireland (W) tour of India, Cricket: January 10-15

2024-25 Indian Women's League, Football: January 10 to April 13

The league was set to expand to nine teams with two promoted clubs (Sreebhumi FC and Nita FA), but Sports Odisha's withdrawal means an eight-team league will take place in a home-and-away format.

2024-25 Formula E E-prix in Mexico City, Mexico: January 11

Mahindra Racing take part in the second race of the new Formula E season, hoping to do better than their second-from-last finish last season.

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Muscat, Oman: January 11-17

2025 National Cross-Country Championships in Uttar Pradesh, India: January 12

2024-25 Hockey India League (W): January 12-26

The inaugural women's Hockey India League may only be a four-team event, but will serve as a fillip to the women's game nonetheless.

2025 Australian Open, Tennis in Melbourne Australia: January 13-20

The tennis Grand Slam calendar year begins in Australia, with Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal hoping to repeat their feats of last year.

2025 Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi, India: January 13-19

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup features 25 countries and will take place in New Delhi.

2025 India Open, Badminton (Super 750) in New Delhi, India: January 14-19

New Delhi serves as host to the India Open once more, with the nation's badminton stars set to feature.

2025 Tata Steel Chess in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands: January 17 to February 02

D Gukesh, freshly crowned World Chess champion returns to the board in this tournament, with India's deep pool of chess players also featuring.

2025 ICC U-19 T20 World Cup (W), Cricket in Malaysia: January 18 to February 02

2025 Mumbai Marathon, Athletics in Mumbai, India: January 19

2025 Indonesia Masters, Badminton (Super 500) in Jakarta, Indonesia: January 21-26

2025 England tour of India, Cricket: January 22 to February 12

2025 Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and J&K, India: January 23 to February 25

2025 Thailand Masters, Badminton (Super 300) in Patumwan, Thailand: January 28 to February 02

2025 National Games in Uttarakhand: January 28 to February 14

The 38th National Games will take place across seven locations in Uttarakhand, featuring 36 sports (including the likes of yogasana and mallakhamb) and an expected 10000+ athletes.

2025 WTT Singapore Smash, Table Tennis in Singapore: January 30 to February 09

2025 Six Nations, Rugby: January 31 to March 15

2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships - TBD

2024 National Boxing Championships (W) in Bhopal, India: TBD

February

2025 Davis Cup Group I Playoffs, Tennis in New Delhi, India: February 01-02

Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri have both made themselves unavailable for the tie against Togo.

2025 Asia Para-Archery Cup in Bangkok, Thailand: February 02-11

The likes of Harvinder Singh, Sheetal Devi and co. will hope to bring their medal-winning form from the Paralympics to Thailand.

2025 ATP Challenger 100, Tennis in Chennai, India: February 03-09

2025 WTA 125 Mumbai Open, Tennis in Mumbai, India: February 03-09

2025 Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria: February 04-16

2025 Zagreb Open, Wrestling in Zagreb Croatia: February 05-09

India's wrestlers ought to take part in their first ranking series of the year, depending on administrative issues being resolved.

2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin China: February 07-14

2025 Freestyle Grand Slam Chess Tour in Weissenhaus, Germany: February 07-14

World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen's favoured chess format (and now recognized by FIDE) will begin with a series of five tournaments in 2025.

2025 Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, USA: February 09

2025 ATP Challenger 75, Tennis in New Delhi, India: February 10-16

2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Qingdao, China: February 11-16

India have become masters of the team events of late, and will be hoping that their bench strength in men's and women's badminton shines through.

2024-25 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in Bhubaneswar, India: February 15-25

India play eight matches in the Pro League, against Spain, Germany, Ireland & England.

2024-25 FIH Pro League (W), Hockey in Bhubaneswar, India: February 15-25

India play eight matches in the Pro League, against England, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

2025 Asia Cup Stage I, Archery in Bangkok, Thailand: February 16-23

India's archery contingent will hope to bounce back from a disappointing Olympics.

2025 ATP Challenger 100, Tennis in Pune, India: February 17-23

2025 ITTF - ATTU Asian Cup, Table Tennis in Shenzhen, China: February 19-23

Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup (bronze) in the previous edition in 2022 and will be hoping to repeat her feat.

2025 ICC Champions Trophy (M), Cricket in Pakistan & UAE: February 19 to March 09

India's participation was confirmed by them playing their matches in the UAE.

2025 Women's Premier League, Cricket: February 21 to March 16

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (W) will hope to defend their title.

2025 Strandja International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria: February 22 to March 03

2025 National Marathon in New Delhi, India: February 23

2025 ATP Challenger 100, Tennis in Bengaluru, India: February 24 to March 02

2025 German Open, Badminton (Super 300) in Mulheim an der Rurh, Germany: February 25 to March 02

2025 WTT Youth Contender, Table Tennis in Vadodara, India: February 26 to March 01

2025 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series, Wrestling in Tirana, Albania: February 26 to March 02

2025 Prague Festival, Chess in Prague, Czechia: February 25 to March 07

2025 World Boxing Cup Stage I: TBD

2025 Youth National Boxing Championships in Shillong, Meghalaya: TBD

March

2025 Hockey India Senior National Championships (W): March 01-12

2025 Orleans Masters, Badminton (Super 300) in Orleans, France: March 04-09

2024-25 AFC Challenge League, Football: March 05 to 12

East Bengal FC take on Arkadag of Turkmenistan in a two-legged quarterfinal.

2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia: March 06-18

With the Boxing Federation of India still part of both warring global bodies (IBA vs World Boxing), they may send a contingent to tournaments organised by both organisations.

2025 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, India: March 11-13

2025 All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England: March 11-16

2025 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Chongqing, China: March 11-16

2024-25 Indian Super League, Football: March 12

The ISL league stage ends on March 12, after which the six-team playoffs and final follow soon after.

2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne Australia: March 14-16

The Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne, with Lewis Hamilton, now in a Ferrari, seeking to end Max Verstappen's runs of 4 consecutive WDCs.

2025 Indian Premier League, Cricket: March 14 to May 25

The annual IPL extravaganza begins in mid-March and continues on for a two-month long feast of T20 cricket.

2025 Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan: March 16

2025 National Youth Championships, Athletics in Patna, Bihar: March 18-20

2025 Swiss Open, Badminton (Super 300) in Basel, Switzerland: March 18-23

2025 Indian Open Throws Competition, Athletics in Mumbai, India: March 20

2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China: March 21-23

2025 Indian Open Jumps Competition, Athletics in Bengaluru, India: March 22

2025 Indian Open 400m Competition, Athletics in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: March 24

2024-25 I-League, Football: March 24

The I-League comes to an end in March, with 12 clubs attempting to win the title and be promoted to the Indian Super League.

2025 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan: March 25-30

2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualification, Football: March 25

India take on Bangladesh at home as they begin their quest to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, needing to top a group involving Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore.

2025 Indian Open, Golf in New Delhi, India: March 27-30

2025 Indian Grand Prix I, Athletics in Bengaluru, India: March 28

2025 Asian Marathon Championships in Jiazing, China: March 30

April

2025 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Shooting in Buenos Aires, Argentina: April 01-11

2025 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Incheon, South Korea: April 01-06

A shooting World Cup returns to Argentina for the first time since 1998, and India's best will be hoping to stake their claim for medals.

2025 Hockey India Senior National Championships (M): April 04-15

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Taiyuan, China: April 07-13

2025 Augusta Masters, Golf in Georgia, USA: April 07-13

2025 Badminton Asia Championships: April 08-13

2025 Archery World Cup Stage I, in Auburndale, USA: April 08-13

2025 Freestyle Grand Slam Chess Tour in Paris, France: April 08-15

2025 World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, England: April 09 to May 05

2025 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Shooting in Lima, Peru: April 13-22

2025 ITTF World Cup (M&W), Table Tennis in Macao, China: April 14-20

India have never won a World Cup medal in Table Tennis, and will hope to create a first.

2025 U-18 Asian Athletics Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: April 15-18

2025 Indian Race Walking Championships in Chandigarh, India: April 19

2025 National Federation Cup, Athletics in Panchkula, Haryana: April 21-24

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Tunis, Tunisia: April 22-27

2025 Asian Judo Championships in Bangkok, Thailand: April 24-28

2025 Grand Chess Tour (Rapid & Blitz) in Poland: April 24 to May 01

2025 Diamond League, Athletics in Xiamen, China: April 26

Neeraj Chopra and co. begin their international athletics season with the Diamond League.

2025 World 10K, Athletics in Bengaluru, India: April 27

2025 BWF Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China: April 27 to May 04

2025 National Relay Carnival, Athletics in Chandigarh: April 30

2025 IWF World Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru: April 30 to May 05

2025 U-22 National Boxing Championship: TBD

2025 World Boxing Challenge: TBD

2025 Khelo India Youth & Para Games in Bihar, India: TBD

2025 Grand Swiss, Chess: TBD

2025 Super Cup, Football: TBD

May

2025 Indian Grand Prix II, Athletics in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: May 02

2025 Diamond League (Yangtze Delta Diamond Gala), Athletics in Suzhou, China: May 03

2025 ISSF World Cup (Shotgun), Shooting in Nicosia, Cyprus: May 03-12

2025 Grand Chess Tour in Romania: May 05-17

2025 Taipei Open, Badminton (Super 300) in Taipei: May 06-11

2025 Archery World Cup Stage II, in Shanghai, China: May 06-11

2025 Asian Individual Men's and Women's Chess Championships in Al Ain, UAE: May 06-15

2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, China: May 09-15

2025 World Athletics Relay Championships in Guangzhou, China: May 10-11

2025 Thailand Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Patumwan, Thailand: May 13-18

2025 US PGA, Golf in Charlotte, USA: May 15-18

2025 Diamond League, Athletics in Doha, Qatar: May 16

2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar: May 17-25

It's the big one for Manika Batra and co. as India's ascent in the sport can be confirmed with a good showing. India have only won two bronze medals in the competition's history.

2025 ISSF Junior World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Shooting in Suhl, Germany: May 19-27

2025 Malaysia Masters, Badminton (Super 500) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: May 20-25

2025 Diamond League (Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat), Athletics in Rabat, Morocco: May 25

2025 Norway Chess: May 26 to June 06

Arguably the tournament most chess enthusiasts are looking forward to : world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen and world champion D Gukesh are both taking part

2025 French Open, Tennis in Paris, France: May 26 to June 02

2025 Junior Federation Cup, Athletics in Bhopal, India: May 27-29

2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea: May 27-31

2025 Singapore Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Singapore: May 27 to June 01

2025 Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series, Wrestling in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia: Mat 29 to June 01

2025 UEFA Champions League Final, Football in Munich, Germany: May 31

2025 IBA Men's Boxing World Championships: TBD

2025 World Boxing Cup Stage II: TBD

June

2025 Indonesia Open, Badminton (Super 1000) in Jakarta, Indonesia: June 03-08

2025 Archery World Cup Stage III, in Antalya, Turkey: June 03-08

2025 UEFA Nations League Finals, Football: June 04-08

2025 Diamond League (Golden Gala), Athletics in Rome: June 06

2024-25 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in Amsterdam, Netherlands: June 07-12

India face the Netherlands and Argentina in a block of four matches.

2025 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in Munich, Germany: June 08-15

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Skopje, Macedonia: June 09-15

2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualification, Football: June 10

India travel to Hong Kong in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier

2025 Senior State Championships, Athletics in TBD: June 10-25

2025 ICC World Test Championship Final, Cricket in London, England: June 11-15

Australia take on South Africa at Lords to decide who will be champions.

2025 Diamond League (Oslo Bislett Games), Athletics in Oslo, Norway: June 12

2025 US Open, Golf in Oakmont, USA: June 12-15

2025 World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary: June 13-20

2024-25 FIH Pro League (W), Hockey in London, England: June 14-18

India face Australia and Argentina in a block of four matches.

2024-25 FIH Pro League (M), Hockey in Antwerp, Belgium: June 14-22

India conclude their Pro League season against two very tough opponents in Australia and Belgium.

2025 U-17 and U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam: June 14-22

2025 Asian Fencing Championships in Bali, Indonesia: July 14-22

2025 Diamond League (BAUHAUS Galan), Athletics in Stockholm, Sweden: June 15

2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Football in USA: June 15 to July 13

2025 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Ljubljana, Slovenia: June 17-22

2025 Diamond League (Meeting de Paris), Athletics in Paris, France: June 20

2025 India (M) tour of England, Cricket: June 20 to August 04

2024-25 FIH Pro League (W), Hockey in Antwerp, Belgium: June 21-22

India face Belgium in their penultimate round of fixtures.

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Zagreb, Croatia: June 23-29

2025 US Open, Badminton (Super 300) in TBC, USA: June 24-29

2025 ITTF Asian Youth Championships, Table Tennis in Tashkent, Uzbekistan: June 26 to July 02

2024-25 FIH Pro League (W), Hockey in Berlin, Germany: June 28-29

India conclude their Pro League season against China.

2025 India (W) tour of England, Cricket: June 28 to July 22

2025 Wimbledon Championships, Tennis in London, England: June 30 to July 07

2025 Asian Para Archery Championships in Beijing, China: June 30 to July 07

2025 Grand Chess Tour (Rapid & Blitz) in Croatia: June 30 to July 07

2025 World Boxing Challenge: TBD

2025 Prime Volleyball League Season 4: TBD

July

2025 Canada Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Calgary, Canada: July 01-06

2025 UEFA Euros (W) in Switzerland: July 02-27

2025 WTT USA Smash, Table Tennis in Las Vegas, USA: July 03-13

2025 ISSF World Cup (Shotgun), Shooting in Lonato del Garda, Italy: July 04-14

2025 Diamond League (Prefontaine Classic), Athletics in Eugene, USA: July 05

2025 U-15 & U-20 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: July 05-13

2025 Tour de France, Cycling in France: July 05-27

2025 FIDE Women's World Cup, Chess in Batumi, Georgia: July 05-29

Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Tania Sachdev, Divya Deshmusk, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu and co. will fly the flag for India.

2025 Archery World Cup Stage IV, in Madrid, Spain: July 08-13

2025 Diamond League (Herculis Meeting International d'Athlétisme EBS), Athletics in Monaco: July 11

2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore: July 11 to August 03

2025 Japan Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Tokyo, Japan: July 15-20

2025 FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany: July 16-27

The WUG will feature multiple sports like aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, fencing, gymnastics, judo, rowing, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball.

2025 Istvan Memorial Ranking Series, Wrestling in Budapest, Hungary: July 17-20

2025 The Open Championship, Golf in Portrush, Northern Ireland: July 17-20

2025 Freestyle Grand Slam Chess Tour in New York, USA: July 17-24

2025 Diamond League (London Athletics Meet), Athletics in London, England: July 19

2025 World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia: July 20-30

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Lagos, Nigeria: July 21-27

2025 China Open, Badminton (Super 1000) in Changzhou, China: July 22-27

2025 Tour de France (W) in France: July 26 to August 02

2025 U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece: July 28 to August 03

2025 Macau Open, Badminton (Super 300) in Macau: July 29 to August 03

2025 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in Sao Paulo, Brazil: July 29 to August 03

2025 FIDE Men's World Cup, Chess: TBD

August

2025 National Javelin Day Competition, Athletics in India: August 07

2025 World Games in Chengdu, China: August 07-17

The World Games features 35 non-Olympic sports including the likes of e-sports, ball sports, precision sports, martial arts, artistic and dance sports, strength sports and more.

2025 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Japan: August 07-11

2025 Grand Chess Tour (Rapid & Blitz) in St. Louis, USA: August 09-16

2025 World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze-Level Meet) in Bhubaneswar, India: August 10

2025 WTT Europe Smash, Table Tennis in Malmo, Sweden: August 14-24

2025 Diamond League (Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial), Athletics in Chorzow, Poland: August 16

2025 Sinquefield Cup, Chess in St. Louis, USA: August 16-29

2025 Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan: August 16-30

2025 U-20 World Wrestling Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria: August 18-24

2025 India Junior International Series, Badminton in Hyderabad, India: August 19-24

2025 Diamond League (Athletissima Lausanne), Athletics in Lausanne, Switzerland: August 20

2025 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai, India: August 20-24

2025 Diamond League (Memorial van Damme), Athletics in Brussels, Belgium: August 22

2025 Rugby World Cup (W) in England: August 22 to September 27

2025 IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, India: August 24-30

2025 BWF World Championships, Badminton in Paris, France: August 25-31

2025 US Open, Tennis in New York: August 25 to September 01

2025 India Junior International Grand Prix, Badminton in Pune, India: August 26 -31

2025 Modern Pentathlon Championships, Athletics in Druskininkai, Lithuania: August 27-31

2025 Diamond League Final (Weltklasse Zurich) in Zurich, Switzerland: August 27-28

Neeraj Chopra and co. will be aiming to win the crown.

2025 FIH Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, India: August 27 to September 07

India will be aiming to reclaim the Asia Cup crown after finishing third in 2022.

2025 ICC ODI World Cup (W) in India - TBA

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will be hoping to capitalise on the growing support for the women's game in India with victory.

2025 World Boxing Cup Stage III: TBD

2025 India (M) tour of Bangladesh, Cricket: TBD

September

2025 World Boxing Championships (M&W) in Liverpool, England: September 01-15

The BFI is likely to send India's best boxers to the World Boxing event.

2025 WTT Contender, Table Tennis in Almaty, Kazakhstan: September 01-07

2025 World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea: September 05-12

With world champions in the contingent, India will be hoping to upstage Korean competitors in their own backyard.

2025 Hong Kong Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Hong Kong: September 09-14

2025 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Macao, China: September 09-14

2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan: September 13-21

Neeraj Chopra returns to the place where he won Olympic gold, and will hope to defend his world championship title.

2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia: September 13-21

The likes of Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Reetika Hooda and more will be hoping to earn medals at the world stage.

2025 ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in Ningbo, China: September 13-21

2025 China Masters, Badminton (Super 750) in Shenzhen, China: September 16-21

2025 Freestyle Grand Slam Chess Tour in New Delhi, India: September 17-24

2025 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai, China: September 21-28

2025 World Para-Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea: September 22-28

2025 Korea Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Seoul, South Korea: September 23-28

2025 Ryder Cup, Golf in New York, USA: September 23-28

2025 WTT China Smash, Table Tennis in Beijing, China: September 25 to October 05

2025 World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego, USA: September 26-28

2025 World Para-Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India: September 26 to October 05

The biggest para-sports competition in the world outside of the Paralympics, this will be India's first time hosting the event.

2025 National Open Athletics Championships in Pune/Bengaluru, India: September 27-30

2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup (M), Football in Chile: September 27 to October 19

2025 Australia (W) tour of India, Cricket: TBD

October

2025 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway: October 03-12

India's weightlifters will hope to test themselves on the hugely competitive world stage - will Mirabai Chanu reclaim lost glory?

2025 BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Guwahati, India: October 06-11

2025 Arctic Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Vantaa, Finland: October 07-12

2025 ISSF World Championship (Shotgun), Shooting in Malakasa, Greece: October 08-19

2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualification, Football: October 09 to 14

India play Singapore home and away in their third and fourth matches of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

2025 National Junior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, India: October 10-14

2025 ITTF - ATTU Asian Team Championships, Table Tennis in India: October 11-15

2025 BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati, India: October 13-19

2025 Denmark Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Odense, Denmark: October 14-19

2025 ITTF Asian Para Championships, Table Tennis in Beijing, China: October 14-20

2025 World Track Championships, Cycling in Santiago, Chile: October 15-19

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup (W), Football in Morocco: October 17 to November 08

2025: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia: October 19-25

2025 U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia: October 20-26

2025 WTT Star Contender, Table Tennis in London, England: October 20-26

2025 French Open, Badminton (Super 750) in Cesson-Sevigne, France: October 21-26

2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain: October 22-31

The Asian Youth Games returs after a 12-year break, with 21 sports taking place among 45 participating countries.

2025 Hylo Open, Badminton (Super 300) in Saarbrucken, Germany: October 28 to November 02

2025 India International Challenge, Badminton in Raipur, India: October 28 to November 02

2025 World Boxing Challenge in Finland: October 28 to November 02

2025 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Montpellier, Franche: October 28 to November 02

2025 West Indies (M) tour of India, Cricket: TBD

2025 T20 Asia Cup (M), Cricket in India: TBD

November

2025 WTA Finals, Tennis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: November 03-10

2025 Korea Masters, Badminton (Super 300) in Gwangju, South Korea: November 04-09

2025 India International Challenge, Badminton in Bengaluru, India: November 04-09

2025 WTT Champions, Table Tennis in Germany: November 04-09

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup (M), Football in Qatar: November 05-27

2025 ISSF World Championship (Rifle/Pistol), Shooting in Cairo, Egypt: November 06-16

2025 ATP Finals, Tennis in Turin, Italy: November 10-17

2025 Kumamoto Masters Japan, Badminton (Super 500) in Kumamoto, Japan: November 11-16

2025 Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo Japan: November 15-26

2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualification, Football: November 18

Indtia travel to Bangladesh for their fifth match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier, with their sixth match on 31st March, 2026 against Hong Kong.

2025 Australia Open, Badminton (Super 500) in Sydney, Australia: November 18-23

2025 Syed Modi India International, Badminton (Super 300) in Lucknow, India: November 25-30

2025 WTT Finals, Table Tennis in TBD: November 25-30

2025 South Africa (M) tour of India, Cricket: TBD

2025 World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, India: TBD

2025 Tata Steel (Rapid & Blitz), Chess: TBD

December

2025 Guwahati Masters, Badminton (Super 100) in Guwahati, India: December 02-07

2025-26 FIH Pro League (M&W), Hockey: December 03-16

The new season of the FIH Pro League begins in December, with a block of fixtures yet to be announced.

2025 Freestyle Grand Slam Chess Tour in Cape Town, South Africa: December 05-12

2025 Odisha Masters, Badminton (Super 100) in Cuttack, India: December 09-14

2025 WSF World Cup, Squash in Chennai, India: December 09-14

2025 BWF Badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China: December 10-14

India will look to build on having more representatives than the one in the 2024 edition of the season-ending finals.

2025 World 25K, Athletics in Kolkata, India: December 21

2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Football in Morocco: December 21 to January 18

2025 National Boxing Championships (W) in Bhopal, India: TBD

2025 National Boxing Championships (M) in Patna, Bihar: TBD

2025 FIH Junior World Cup (M), Hockey in India: TBD

2025 Bangladesh (W) tour of India, Cricket: TBD

2025 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, Table Tennis in Chengdu, China: TBD

2025 Grand Chess Tour Finals: TBD

2025 World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championship: TBD