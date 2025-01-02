Open Extended Reactions

Mikaela Shiffrin is back in the gym and aiming to be on snow "in the next week or so," the American skiing star said more than a month after suffering a deep puncture wound in her hip area.

The serious injury occurred during a during a crash on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin was nearing the finish of her second run of the giant slalom, chasing a record-extending 100th World Cup win, when she lost an edge and slid into a gate, flipping head over skis.

Shiffrin underwent abdominal surgery in mid-December to clean out the puncture wound.