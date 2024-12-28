Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- French standout skier Cyprien Sarrazin remained under sedation Saturday after undergoing a successful operation on a head injury sustained in a brutal crash the previous day during training for a World Cup downhill race in Bormio.

Sarrazin, who won the downhill on Bormio's fearsome Stelvio course last year, was one of two skiers airlifted to a hospital after crashing Friday on the slope set to be used for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in 14 months.

He later underwent surgery to drain a bleed near the brain.

"Cyprien Sarrazin was operated on yesterday night to decompress the intracranial hematoma," the French ski federation said in a statement. "The operation went well, he remains under anesthesia for the moment. We will communicate more information during the day."

Sarrazin, who was fastest in the first training session Thursday, was on course for another good time in Friday's second run when he appeared to hit a bump and lost control as he was catapulted into the air, bouncing twice on the snow and sliding a long way down before being brought to a halt by the safety netting on the side.

The 30-year-old received immediate treatment before being taken by helicopter to a hospital in Sondalo, about 20 kilometers from Bormio.

Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season with four victories -- three downhill and one super-G -- but has yet to win in 2024-25.

Italian skier Pietro Zazzi of Italy was also airlifted to Sondalo hospital following a crash and was set to undergo surgery in Milan on Saturday after fracturing the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

The men's Alpine skiing events at the 2026 Olympics will take place in Bormio, while the women's will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The two ski areas are separated by a five-hour car ride.