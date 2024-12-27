Open Extended Reactions

French standout skier Cyprien Sarrazin will have surgery to drain a bleed in his brain after falling while training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy, the French Ski Federation said Friday.

"Following further examinations and the progress of Cyprien's clinical examination, it has been decided, in agreement with the Italian surgeons, to operate on Cyprien this evening in order to drain the subdural haematoma," the FFS said in a statement.

Sarrazin was one of two skiers airlifted to a hospital after crashing. The FFS had previously said he was conscious while under neurological intensive care.

Pietro Zazzi of Italy was also taken to a hospital by helicopter after a crash. The Italian ski federation said he has "a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula of his right leg" and was on his way to Milan, where he will undergo surgery Saturday.

Swiss skier Josua Mettler also crashed Friday and was on his way back to Switzerland for further tests on a knee injury.

The incidents called into question the safety of the fearsome Stelvio slope -- the course for next winter's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

"My opinion here is clear, it's that they don't know how to prepare a course," Sarrazin's teammate Nils Allègre said. "It's been 40 years that they have been preparing courses, but they don't know how to do anything, apart from dangerous things.

"Maybe it's not something everyone agrees with, but it's my opinion and it's deep-seated. It's not right. I don't know what they're trying to prove, but a year ahead of organizing the Olympics, having a course like this -- they don't deserve to have the Olympic Games here."

The men's Alpine skiing events at the 2026 Olympics will take place in Bormio, while the women's will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The two ski areas are separated by a five-hour car ride.

Sarrazin won the downhill in Bormio last year and was fastest in the first training session Thursday.

The 30-year-old Frenchman was on course for another good time in Friday's second session when he appeared to hit a bump and lost control as he was catapulted into the air, landing on his back and sliding a long way down before being brought to a halt by the safety netting on the side.

Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season with four victories -- three downhill and one super-G -- but has yet to win in 2024-25.

Canadian Cameron Alexander led Friday's training session, ahead of Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin and Stefan Babinsky of Austria. There is a downhill scheduled for Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

