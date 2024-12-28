Open Extended Reactions

BORMIO, Italy -- Alexis Monney claimed his first World Cup victory Saturday in a downhill on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics after a rare mistake from his lauded Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt.

It appeared as if the 23-year-old Franjo Von Allmen, fourth out of the gate, was set to triumph after all the big names failed to beat his run down the famed Stelvio course in Bormio.

But Monney, who started 19th, put down an even bolder run to finish 0.24 seconds ahead of his compatriot in a Swiss 1-2.

The 24-year-old Monney had never been on a World Cup podium before and had only two top-10 finishes to his name: 10th in Wengen in 2023 and eighth in Kitzbühel in January.

"I don't know what to say. It is a crazy day," Monney said. "I can't find the words, but it is amazing and I am happy. It will be one of the best memories of my life.

"I came to the start, and the plan stayed the same as this morning and yesterday. I was really focused, and I knew that what I had in my head was good."

Cameron Alexander of Canada was third, 0.72 behind Monney, to push Italian skier Mattia Casse off the podium by seven hundredths of a second -- much to the disappointment of the passionate local fans.

Odermatt was fifth, 0.80 behind Monney, but it could have been worse for the defending downhill champion had he not made an extraordinary recovery.

The 27-year-old Odermatt made an uncharacteristic error midcourse that sent his skis in opposite directions, but the three-time overall champion somehow managed to get back into position to finish and remain top of the downhill and overall standings.

"I am lucky to be on my feet," Odermatt said before praising his younger teammates. "This is really amazing. They ski so well. They deserve everything that comes to them. I'm really happy to be a part of their success a little bit, although they do it themselves.

"In our team, nobody is the boss. We are all on a similar level, we try to help each other, we try to have fun. They are all very kind, funny guys."

The men's Alpine skiing events at the 2026 Olympics will take place in Bormio, while the women's will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The two ski areas are separated by a five-hour car ride.