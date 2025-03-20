Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu won her first round match at the Miami Open without coach Vladamir Platenik Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu and coach Vladamir Platenik have split after just 14 days, and one match, working together, her management team confirmed on Wednesday.

Platenik started working with Raducanu on a trial basis shortly before the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where the British No. 2 was defeated in the first round by Moyuka Uchijima in what was her first outing since a stalker disrupted her match in Dubai.

But when Raducanu raced into the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Sayaka Ishii, Platenik was not in her box.

After the match, a representative from her management team IMG confirmed: "Emma and Vlado have parted ways.

"Emma has the utmost respect for Vlado and the work they started but it wasn't quite heading in the right direction. Emma is now focused on doing as well as she can here in Miami after her solid start today and will continue looking for the right coach."

The move means Raducanu is searching for her eighth coach in less than four years, having seen Nick Cavaday -- who worked with her for a year -- step down after the Australian Open in January due to health reasons.

Platenik, who previously worked with top-10 players Daria Kasatkina and Dominika Cibulkova, was due to coach Raducanu until at least the French Open at the end of May.

His absence did not seem to be particularly felt on Wednesday when Raducanu thrashed Ishii, setting up a clash with world No. 10 Emma Navarro.

"It's going to be an extremely challenging match," Raducanu said during her on-court interview. "She's probably in better form, so I can go out and express myself and try and compete for every point."