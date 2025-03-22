Open Extended Reactions

Former champion and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz lost his opening-round match Friday night at the Miami Open.

Alcaraz, who had a first-round bye, was upset by Belgium's David Goffin in the second round 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Goffin led by a break in each of the three sets and secured the victory on his second match point, when a sliding Alcaraz couldn't retrieve a forehand Goffin ripped into the corner.

The loss comes after Alcaraz's stunning semifinal exit at Indian Wells, where eventual champion Jack Draper ended Alcaraz's 16-match winning streak in the ATP Masters 1000 event in the California desert.

Goffin next faces American Brandon Nakashima, who defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

